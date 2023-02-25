Are they breaking up? Piqué and Clara Chía have a public fight

Clara Chía and Piqué are caught fighting.

Is Clara Chía giving Piqué problems?

Shakira laughs at her ex’s karma.

One of the first times that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía were seen in public was in a match at the Catalan Football Cup. There, Piqué faced Clara Chía’s anger in a dispute that was recorded by cameras and will go down in history as the couple’s first public argument.

Over the last few months Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía have been all anyone talks about. Their every move is scrutinized. Shakira has also been under a microscope.

Is Clara upset with Gerard?

Both were enjoying the game in what appeared to be some kind of box. Piqué and Clara Chía were visibly angry and they showed it in front of the camera that recorded them throughout the game. Shakira’s ex was just trying to act like he was watching the game.

While Clara, who they say is also a great fan of the king of sports, sat still, looking serious and staring ahead without talking or making conversation. What caused the fight has not been revealed.