Are they breaking up? Piqué and Clara Chía have a public fight
One of the first times that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía were seen in public was in a match at the Catalan Football Cup. There, Piqué faced Clara Chía’s anger in a dispute that was recorded by cameras and will go down in history as the couple’s first public argument.
Over the last few months Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía have been all anyone talks about. Their every move is scrutinized. Shakira has also been under a microscope.
Is Clara upset with Gerard?
Both were enjoying the game in what appeared to be some kind of box. Piqué and Clara Chía were visibly angry and they showed it in front of the camera that recorded them throughout the game. Shakira’s ex was just trying to act like he was watching the game.
While Clara, who they say is also a great fan of the king of sports, sat still, looking serious and staring ahead without talking or making conversation. What caused the fight has not been revealed.
Clara ignored Piqué
Looking down and playing with her mobile phone the whole time, the young woman did not seem aware of what was happening on the pitch. What most caught our attention was that, far from being affectionate, the couple looked quite distant and, judging by their gestures, they seemed angry.
According to Europa Press, they were talking through most of the game, Piqué and Clara seemed to be at odds. It was also striking that they stayed in the box while their friends were in the stands.
Piqué and Clara Chía woundup kissing
After appearing to argue, the couple managed to work through their conflict and ended the night kissing. Both the former soccer player and his girlfriend have had very difficult time in recent months.
They were target by the Colombian singer in one of her latest songs but it seems that after the storm, there’s calm.