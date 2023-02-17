Was Lional Messi unfaithful to Antonela?

Did he cheat on his wife at a party?

Find out about Messi’s scandals.

Was Messi unfaithful to Antonela? Lionel Messi is one of the most important soccer players in the world. The Argentine player has been ranked as one of the best international players alongside athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé and Neymar.

Although the prestigious footballer is known for avoiding scandal, in 2013 there was a rumor that he cheated on his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Find out all the details of the alleged scandal!

Messi’s cheating rumors

Antonela and Messi are one of the most popular celebrity couples because they have been together for many years and show their love on social media. However, it seems that not everything has always been rosy…

In 2013, a series of photographs were leaked where Argentine soccer player appeared with another woman in a rather compromising situation. This is said to have happened during Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration in Las Vegas, according to Cero Cero.