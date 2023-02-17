Did Messi cheat on Antonela? The truth about the footballer’s scandal (PHOTOS)
Was Lional Messi unfaithful to Antonela? Did he cheat on his wife at a party? Find out about Messi's alleged scandals.
- Was Lional Messi unfaithful to Antonela?
- Did he cheat on his wife at a party?
- Find out about Messi’s scandals.
Was Messi unfaithful to Antonela? Lionel Messi is one of the most important soccer players in the world. The Argentine player has been ranked as one of the best international players alongside athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé and Neymar.
Although the prestigious footballer is known for avoiding scandal, in 2013 there was a rumor that he cheated on his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Find out all the details of the alleged scandal!
Messi’s cheating rumors
Antonela and Messi are one of the most popular celebrity couples because they have been together for many years and show their love on social media. However, it seems that not everything has always been rosy…
In 2013, a series of photographs were leaked where Argentine soccer player appeared with another woman in a rather compromising situation. This is said to have happened during Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration in Las Vegas, according to Cero Cero.
Compromising photographs of the footballer
In the photos, the soccer player looks very cozy with another woman. According to Cero Cero, she is a pretty blonde Russian model. These rumors were later denied.
It was stated that it was not Lionel Messi in the photos, instead it was just someone who resembled him. On the other hand, Messi faced another scandal after a Paraguayan model claimed that he was unfaithful to his wife with her.
The Paraguayan model who accused the soccer player
According to La Nación, in 2022, a young Paraguayan model named Milena Foradaca accused the Argentine soccer star of hitting on her.
She said Messi approached her but that she rejected him because “she did not like him”, in addition to knowing that the soccer star is married and she felt it was inappropriate.
Messi’s other scandals
In 2016, Messi was finded $4 million by the Spanish Treasury after they accused him of tax evasion between 2007 and 2009.
Lionel Messi was sentenced to 21 months in prison, however, his lawyers managed to keep him out of jail by paying a fine.