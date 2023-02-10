Meet Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo!

Messi and Roccuzzo’s love story.

Businesswoman and influencer: Roccuzzo’s life in Paris.

Meet Lionel Messi’s wife! Antonela Roccuzzo is a businesswoman and Argentine influencer born on February 26, 1988 in the province of Rosario, Argentina. In 1998, when she was just a girl, she met Lionel Messi, a soccer prodigy who would become one of the greatest legends of the sport.

Currently, Antonela has 32.6 million followers on social media, where she shares her day-to-day with her family and all her ventures. In addition to being Messi’s wife, Roccuzzo has become an important figure in the digital world. Learn more about her!

Antonela Roccuzzo: Who is Messi’s wife?

Antonela Roccuzzo is the daughter of Jorge Roccuzzo and Patricia Blanco. She has two sisters, Paula and Carla, Antonella has always kept a low profile, although her career as an influencer took off thanks to her social media posts cheering her husband on during his matches.

Messi’s wife finished high school in Rosario, and for six months she dedicated herself to studying dentistry at the University of Rosario. However, she decided to change course pursue a degree in Social Communication. In recent years, she has dedicated herself to entrepreneurship and social media, where she amassed more than 32 million followers.