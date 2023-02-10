Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo?
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo! Messi and Roccuzzo's love story. Businesswoman and influencer: Roccuzzo's life in Paris.
Meet Lionel Messi’s wife! Antonela Roccuzzo is a businesswoman and Argentine influencer born on February 26, 1988 in the province of Rosario, Argentina. In 1998, when she was just a girl, she met Lionel Messi, a soccer prodigy who would become one of the greatest legends of the sport.
Currently, Antonela has 32.6 million followers on social media, where she shares her day-to-day with her family and all her ventures. In addition to being Messi’s wife, Roccuzzo has become an important figure in the digital world. Learn more about her!
Antonela Roccuzzo: Who is Messi’s wife?
Antonela Roccuzzo is the daughter of Jorge Roccuzzo and Patricia Blanco. She has two sisters, Paula and Carla, Antonella has always kept a low profile, although her career as an influencer took off thanks to her social media posts cheering her husband on during his matches.
Messi’s wife finished high school in Rosario, and for six months she dedicated herself to studying dentistry at the University of Rosario. However, she decided to change course pursue a degree in Social Communication. In recent years, she has dedicated herself to entrepreneurship and social media, where she amassed more than 32 million followers.
Antonela and Lionel’s love story
Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi met for the first time during a summer vacation in 1998 at the home of Lucas Scaglia. He was Messi’s teammate at the time with the Newell’s Old Boys team, where his career began to take off.
Antonela and Lionel were friends for years but, because they lived in different cities, it took almost ten years for them to meet again in person. Since 2007 they have been in a loving relationship, which they confirmed at the end of the 2010 World Cup. In 2017, Antonela became Messi’s wife in a wedding attended by 260 guests, including Shakira and Gerard Piqué, his teammate at Barcelona.
Antonela Roccuzzo’s career
In addition to being Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo is a successful businesswoman and influencer. She has collaborated with prestigious international brands, such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Balenciaga.
As a businesswoman, Antonela has dedicated herself to promoting the Enfans brand, a clothing store that she founded with her cousin Andrea Lo Menzon. Her inspiration was born after seeing how her maternal grandmother successfully dedicated herself to making clothes for babies and children. She already plans a worldwide launch of the brand, which is currently available in Argentina.
Who is Messi’s wife and what is known about her?
Messi’s wife is a prominent businesswoman, influencer and ambassador for luxury brands such as Dior and Louis Vuitton. The mother of three sons, Antonella shares life with her three sons, Lionel’s sporting events as well as the brands she uses on a daily basis.
Without a doubt, Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi’s love story is one of the most romantic. As children, they began a friendship story that over the years became an exemplary family that has earned the affection of millions of fans around the world.