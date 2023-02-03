Mexican influencer is insulted by racist FedEx driver.

After throwing her packages on the ground, she yelled, “Go back to your country!”

Karla de la Torre was insulted for speaking Spanish. Mexican influencer Karla de la Torre recently posted a TikTok video of a racist incident that has gone viral. She never imagined it would happen in her own front yard. Well, a FedEx driver ended up yelling at the young woman and throwing her packages on the ground. The video shows how a FedEx delivery driver insulted a young Mexican influencer, telling her to go back to her country and mocking her for speaking Spanish.

Mexican influencer is insulted by a FedEx driver Karla de la Torre often shares content on TikTok. The whole scandal began when the influencer began to record because the FedEx driver was tossing her packages around while taking them off the back of the truck. She did not care, she threw the boxes on the lawn, which is why de la Torre started filming, something that the driver did not like at all. She began yelling at the Mexican woman. Filed Under: racist fedEx driver

“Go back to your country, this is America!” “She’s throwing my… boxes and she’s bringing a … genius, look at her, she came and threw my packages at me,” the de la Torre can be heard saying. Immediately the FedEx driver began yelling at her, saying, “Go back to your country, this is America!” “That I return to my country? Not! I know that this is America,” Karla de la Torre responded loudly after being insulted. After that, the influencer spoke about what had happened. Filed Under: Mexican humiliated FedEx delivery girl.

Karla de la Torre shared her experience with her followers “Like there, FedEx left my packages lying outside, I don’t know if they broke them because they threw them… In addition, she told me to go back to my country, that she didn’t care if I was from Venezuela, Colombia or Mexico, that she didn’t know what I was doing in this place. How ugly that people are still racist and still come and throw the packages at your house,” said Karla de la Torre. Given what happened, internet users were quick to react: “Sue her now FedEx for hiring that type of people.” “The worst of the worst.” “The problem is that people do not value having a job.” “I thought she was going to make a joke.” “Wow speechless. “Really lousy service from FedEx.”, TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.