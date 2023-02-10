How much is Lionel Messi worth according to Transfermarkt?
How much is Messi worth according to Transfermarkt? The Argentine player’s fortune amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars. His money doesn’t only come from his job on the pitch, where he has won the most important championships with his clubs and with the Argentine national team.
Lionel Messi was at his earnings peak in 2018, a year after signing a million-dollar contract to remain with Club Barcelona for four more years. He eventually left to join the ranks of PSG, where it is presumed that he will play until 2023.
How much is Messi worth according to Transfermarkt? Lionel Messi’s peak earnings were in 2018, a year after renewing his million-dollar contract with Club Barcelona. In the past three years, this has been declining, going from $192 million to $53 million.
Although it may not seem like it, Lionel Messi, despite having won the FIFA World Cup and being considered by many as the most important footballer in all of history, is not the highest earner in his club.
Messi’s salary at Barça
How much is Messi worth? More than you imagine! The world champion signed a contract in 2017 for a approximately $674 million, an exorbitant figure that, due to bad financial decisions and the arrival of the COVID, had to be readjusted before the club offered him a new contract.
On August 25, 2020, the board of the Barcelona Club, where Messi had played practically his entire career, received a letter in which the player expressed his desire to leave the team. Due to contractual problems he had to wait until the following season to leave. By then, the club could no longer maintain his salary of approximately $1 million per week. Thus, he became a free agent with Paris Saint-Germain, where he currently plays.
How much does Messi earn at PSG?
After his departure from Barcelona, Messi signed as a free agent with Paris Saint-Germain, signing a two-year deal that reportedly pays approximately $580,000 a week!
Lionel Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain offers him the possibility of extending his stay with the team until 2024, although some recent reports indicate that the Argentine could end his employment with PSG in 2023.
The brands Lionel Messi represents
Today, the total fortune of the Argentine player is valued at around $660 million, thanks to his collaboration with brands that have supported his career since its inception, such as Nike, Adidas and Gatorade.
But, in addition to being a successful player, Messi is also an activist children and young people. In 2007 he began charitable work through his Leo Messi Foundation, which is dedicated to helping promising young soccer players receive the education training and attention necessary to develop their full potential both on and off the pitch.