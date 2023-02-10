How much is Lionel Messi worth according to Transfermarkt?

Find out how much Lionel Messi is worth!

How much is Messi worth according to Transfermarkt? The Argentine player’s fortune amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars. His money doesn’t only come from his job on the pitch, where he has won the most important championships with his clubs and with the Argentine national team.

Lionel Messi was at his earnings peak in 2018, a year after signing a million-dollar contract to remain with Club Barcelona for four more years. He eventually left to join the ranks of PSG, where it is presumed that he will play until 2023.

How much is Messi worth according to Transfermarkt? Lionel Messi’s peak earnings were in 2018, a year after renewing his million-dollar contract with Club Barcelona. In the past three years, this has been declining, going from $192 million to $53 million.

Although it may not seem like it, Lionel Messi, despite having won the FIFA World Cup and being considered by many as the most important footballer in all of history, is not the highest earner in his club.