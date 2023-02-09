How much does Lionel Messi earn?
Lionel Messi's fortune is estimated at more than $600 million. Find out where Messi's million-dollar earnings come from and what he earns playing soccer.
- Lionel Messi’s fortune is estimated at more than $600 million.
- Find out where Messi’s million-dollar earnings come from.
- What Messi earns with the Argentine team.
How much does Messi earn per year? You will be surprised by the Argentine soccer player’s fortune! At 35, Lionel Messi is one of the most important and successful footballers of all time. Recently, he lifted the World Cup by beating France in the final after a penalty shootout.
The footballer, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain FC, and who for many years stood out as a benchmark for Barcelona FC, has amassed a fortune that is currently estimated at more than $600 million. But are those his real earnings?
Lionel Messi: His beginnings in Europe
Lionel Messi’s story with Barça began in 2001 when he was just a teenager. Since then he showed that his talent would lead him to become one of the historic figures not only in Argentine football, but also in Club Barcelona FC, the team with which he played from 2004 to 2021.
Since 2005, a year after joining Barça, Lionel Messi began to stand out as one of the club’s most prominent players. He was compared to Diego Armando Maradona who, until then, was the Argentine with the most honors in the history of soccer in that country. With Barcelona, Messi scored 474 goals in 520 official matches. Currently, Messi is one of the great stars of Paris Saint-Germain, a team with which he has scored 14 goals in 42 games. But how much does Lionel Messi earn? Find out!
How much does Lionel Messi earn with the Argentina national team?
The last FIFA World Cup distributed more than $400 million in prizes. Of these, 42 went to the Argentine national team, which rose as champions of the tournament. Estimating how much Messi earns with the Argentine team is a daunting task, if one takes into account that the midfielder is a main figure on the team and one of the ones with the most commercial relationships with big brands.
In 2022, Forbes magazine named him the highest paid athlete in the world, above people like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. It is estimated that, per year, and only from sponsorships, Lionel Messie earns approximately $40 million.
How much Lionel Messi earns with PSG
How much does Messi earn at PSG? Believe it or not, the Argentine is not the highest paid player on the team. His base salary is $75 million, much less than he received with Barcelona, which came to more than $160 million. In August 2021, Lionel Messi made the decision to leave the team to emigrate to Paris as a free agent.
Celebrity Net Worth estimates Messi’s total earnings throughout his career at $1.3 billion. This is from his salary and from his commercial relations with brands such as Adidas, Pepsi , Gatorade and Budweiser.
Messi’s incredible wealth
Lionel Messi’s fortune is valued at approximately $660 million, an amount that has served as a starting point for the world champion to undertake charitable work for children and youth, allocating millions to the Leo Messi Foundation, which began in 2007. He has been able to help promising young soccer players who do not have the financial means to develop their talent.
And not only that, he has also focused on promoting social actions to ensure that children and young people acquire the necessary skills, abilities and values to enjoy a future where quality of life is the priority. To this end, he has also donated to disease research and education in underserved communities around the world.