Lara and Dara Cleaver Alfonso were in a terrible car accident.

Only one of them survived.

The twins were Instagram influencers. Model and influencer Lara Cleaver Afonso was killed in a terrible car accident when the 26-year-old woman was thrown from the car she was driving. Lara was with her twin Dara Cleaver Afonso and her cousin 25-year-old Vitória Molina Leite da Silva. Apparently, the influencer lost control of the car and it overturned on a narrow road when she was on her way home for a photo shoot, according to The Mirror. The women were returning from a ranch located in Guaraci in Sao Pablo, Brazil. How Lara Cleaver Alfonso died The accident occurred on Sunday on the Armando Salles de Oliveira highway, between Guaraci and Olimpia. According to reports, the young Brazilian model suffered multiple fractures that caused her death. The cause of the crash is still being investigated and police apparently have a theory. According to The Mirror, police believe twin Instagram influencer Lara Cleaver Afonso fell asleep at the wheel. After the accident, emergency personnel took the young woman to a hospital located in Olímpia, a municipality in the same Brazilian state.

What happened to Lara Cleaver Afonso’s sister Dara? Dara Cleaver Afonso was admitted to the São José do Rio Preto Base Hospital, where she underwent surgery and is under observation. The condition of the influencer’s twin sister was not immediately disclosed. In addition, the cousin of the models, who was also in the car at the time of the accident, was checked for injuries that were not life-threatening and was released from the hospital. An account with videos of the twins had more than 41,000 followers on TikTok.

How the Afonso twins appeared on social media With 28 videos on TikTok, Lara and Dara accumulated more than 85,000 reactions in total. In the short clips, the models appeared dancing and doing various trends in their country. In the most viral video, the twins are doing an audio in denim jackets. This video had more than 600 views on TikTok. It was not clear if it was the official account of the twin influencers who were in the terrible accident. According to The Mirror, Lara was buried last Monday in the city where she died. Filed Under: Twin Instagram influencers accident

“May God comfort the heart of her family” “My deepest condolences, sorry for your loss! God take care of you and your family.” “I feel sorry for Lara, may God comfort the hearts of all of you.” “May God comfort the hearts of her family,” were some of the comments made on social media after Lara Cleaver Alfonso’s death. Recently, a similar accident was reported in which the influencer, Raquel da Silva Moura Medeiros, died. She was found dead in a car that had overturned on a highway in Ariquemes, a municipality in Brazil, on October 18, according to the New York Post. Apparently, Raquel da Silva Moura Medeiros was killed when her vehicle went over a cliff on the side of the highway. Filed Under: Twin Instagram influencers accident