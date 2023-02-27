Javier Cortés’ gorgeous wife: Aline Torres’ best bikini photos

Model Aline Torres’ best bikini photos.

She’s married to former Pumas player Javier Cortés.

Aline Torres is also on OnlyFans. Aline Torres’ sexiest bikini photos. Javier Cortés began his career as a striker and shortly after became a right winger, ending up as a holding midfielder in different clubs. Now his wife is grabbing all the attention. Aline Torres is married to the former Pumas player. She is a Mexican model who currently has an OnlyFans account and more than 40 million followers on Instagram. Today we’ve got some of her best bikini photos.

Who is Aline Torres? The wife of the former Pumas player stuns social media with photos that highlight her incredible beauty. In the first photograph the gorgeous Mexican model wears a sporty black beach hat with a simple gray bikini that lets her beauty take center stage.

Aline Torres’ best bikini photos According to Publímetro, Aline Torres has two children with soccer player Javier Cortés. The Mexican model still has a phenomenal figure that she likes to show off online. Aline knows how to enjoy life and it’s obvious in this photo where she’s posing on the beach, with the ocean in the background. Her hot pink suit pops against the sandy background.

Looking gorgeous at the beach On another occasion, Aline Torres looked sexy in a canary yellow two-piece swimsuit. As in the previous ones, the Mexican model is enjoying a day at the beach. This bikini is embellished with tiny yellow flowers and she tops it off with sunglasses and a wide-brimmed straw hat.

Javier Cortés’s wife’s best bikinis Aline could teach a class in sensuality. She always looks amazing but she’s at her best soaking up the sun in a bikini. Here she appears sitting in the sand wearing a bikini with a tropical print, perfect for her well-deserved vacation.

Aline Torres has her own OnlyFans account! From behind and looking towards the sea, Aline, who has an OnlyFans account, wears a ruffled pink swimsuit that shows off her toned legs. Soy Referee reported out that Aline is charging around $21 dollars a month for an OnlyFans subscription or $100 for the half-year subscription.