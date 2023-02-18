Supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s sexiest bikini photos

The best bikini photos of supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Gisele was a Victoria’s Secret model.

She divorced Tom Brady last year. Gisele Bündchen is a renowned Brazilian supermodel who was also a Victoria’s Secret Angel. In addition, she was the highest paid model in the world for almost 20 years, outshining other models such as Heidi Klum and Adriana Lima. On her way to being the best in her career, she dated Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, but they broke up and she herself said that it had been a traumatic experience. Love came to her later when she met former NFL player Tom Brady. 1. Gisele in Victoria’s Secret Gisele strutted her stuff in the great fashion capitals non-stop until she achieved star status. Her ability to wow people earned her a coveted spot in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. She was only 19 years old when she signed a contract with the famous lingerie brand. And during the years that she was an Angel, she twice wore the jewel-encrusted Fantasy Bra more than once.

2. Gisele got tired of modeling lingerie Gisele revealed in her book: “For the first five years, I felt comfortable modeling in lingerie, but as time went on, I felt less and less comfortable being photographed walking the runway wearing only a bikini or a thong.“ “Give me a tail, a cape, wings please, anything to cover me up a bit!” she said in Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. Making it known that this was the main reason why she left Victoria’s Secret.

3. In the fabulous Fantasy Bra In 2000 Gisele Bündchen made history walking the runway in the Red Hot Fantasy Bra worth $15 million. The red jewels matched the color of her skin perfectly. For the second time, Gisele Bündchen wore this jeweled design. In 2005 it was named the Sexy Splendor Fantasy Bra and was valued at $12.5 million.

4. Opening the show with Justin Timberlake During the 2006 Victoria’s Secret show, Justin Timberlake performed. Gisele opened the catwalk for that event and they were both lauded. Wearing nude lingerie accompanied by feathered wings in orange tones, Gisele looked stunning and Timberlake couldn’t take his eyes off of the Brazilian bombshell.

5. She was criticized for wearing fur on the runway In 2002, an animal rights group stormed the runway at the Victoria’s Secret show in New York to protest Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen. It was something she found very embarrassing. Activists from PETA stormed in with banners insulting the Brazilian model, then 22, for her ad campaign for a fur coat brand.

6. Gisele’s life outside of modeling Gisele was married to football star Tom Brady from 2009 to 2022. They have two children together. She is also a businesswoman with her own brand of sandals and is very active when it comes to environmental causes. Since she became a mother, the top model has cut back on work to spend more time with her family. She stars in H&M’s autumn-winter campaign, singing a song by The Kinks. “Recording the song was hilarious. It was the first time that I sang, but I enjoyed it so much that I didn’t want to let go of the microphone,” said the model.

7. Gisele Bündchen bikini photos: She still looks great after becoming a mother On December 8, 2009, Gisele Bündchen gave birth to her first child, Benjamin, with Tom Brady.. In 2012 her first daughter, Vivian Lake, was born. Brady himself commented on several occasions that his children spoke Portuguese very fluently and that he was trying to learn. However, it seemed that Tom wanted to focus more on football.

8. Gisele Bündchen bikini photos: Her relationship with Leo DiCaprio Gisele dated Leonardo DiCaprio between 2000 and 2005 and the media reported that they broke up because the actor refused to marry her. The actor is almost 50 years old now and has never been married or had any children. A new rumor has spread saying the Oscar-winning actor doesn’t date girls older than 25. He’s currently rumored to be dating a 19-year-old model.

9. Gisele Bündchen bikini photos: A successful life According to HOLA!, Gisele’s sensuality and incredible ability to pose for the camera have led her to star in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and Chloé, among others. She appeared in the Pirelli 2001 and 2006 calendar. Although she has been away from the catwalk for a long time, she has made it clear that modeling is still her passion.

10. Gisele Bündchen said goodbye to the catwalk Bundchen wrote on Instagram in 2015: “Today after 20 years in the industry it is a privilege to do my last fashion show and continue working in other facets of the business. I’m grateful that at the age of 14 I was given the opportunity to start this journey.” Despite her retirement from the catwalk, the highest-paid model in the world, according to a 2014 Forbes list, is the face of brands such as Chanel, Carolina Herrera and Pantene, among others, in addition to having her own line of sandals and lingerie.