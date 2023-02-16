Cristiano Ronaldo promotes CR7 Underwear in sexy boxer briefs
Cristiano Ronaldo is promoting his CR7 Underwear brand. He posted a hot photo on Instagram. El Comandante wore nothing but boxer briefs.
Cristiano Ronaldo is unquestionably a soccer legend. He recently shared a photo on Instagram where he’s wearing nothing but boxer briefs to promote his CR7 Underwear brand.
The soccer star is playing on the Al Nassar team in Saudi Arabia. At the beginning of the year he made the announcement official and signed a multimillion-dollar contract, making him one of the highest paid soccer players in the world.
The name Cristiano Ronaldo is known all over the world since the footballer is such a legendary player. This is why El Bicho has been starting various businesses around the world.
Ronaldo has hotels, gyms, clothes, perfumes and CR7 Underwear. He recently shared a sexy photo on Instagram to promote the brand.
Ronaldo’s fans were thrilled
Cristiano Ronaldo’s faithful followers immediately commented on the photo, complimenting his physique: “The true physique that motivates me to exercise.”
On the other hand, some people are still disconcerted that he’s joined the Saudi league with his new team Al Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr
Cristiano did the unthinkable after playing for teams like Manchester United, Juventus and the most iconic of all, Real Madrid. He decided to go play for the Saudi league with Al Nassr, a decision that his fans are still questioning.
On the other hand, it seems that he’s doing well on his new team because in his last match against Al-Wahda, the soccer star scored four goals, in addition to being in the second place in the general table of the Saudi league.