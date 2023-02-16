Cristiano Ronaldo is promoting his CR7 Underwear brand.

He posted a hot photo on Instagram.

El Comandante wore nothing but boxer briefs.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unquestionably a soccer legend. He recently shared a photo on Instagram where he’s wearing nothing but boxer briefs to promote his CR7 Underwear brand.

The soccer star is playing on the Al Nassar team in Saudi Arabia. At the beginning of the year he made the announcement official and signed a multimillion-dollar contract, making him one of the highest paid soccer players in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo promotes CR7 Underwear

The name Cristiano Ronaldo is known all over the world since the footballer is such a legendary player. This is why El Bicho has been starting various businesses around the world.

Ronaldo has hotels, gyms, clothes, perfumes and CR7 Underwear. He recently shared a sexy photo on Instagram to promote the brand.