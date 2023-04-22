The story behind the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
What is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The memorial keeps thousands of war secrets. Discover the most interesting facts about this monument.
Throughout the world, the concept of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has served as a reference to remember the feats, sacrifices and lives of all those people who perished during wars. In general, it is a monument designated to be visited on important dates.
In the United States, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was founded in 1921, initially as a way to honor an unidentified soldier who died in World War I. He was remembered with the legend: “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.” Find out all about this memorial in the United States.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument found in several countries around the world, including the United States, France, and the United Kingdom. Its main objective is to honor soldiers who have died in armed conflicts and whose bodies could not be identified. In most monuments of this type, the remains of an unknown soldier are chosen from among all the unidentified bodies recovered from the battlefields.
This memorial is a symbol of patriotism which is generally found in important locations in each country. For example, in Paris it is located in the Plaza de la Constitución, while in the United States the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is located in Arlington National Cemetery, where those who honorably served in the armed services are buried.
The story behind the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was created when, in 1921, four unknown American soldiers were exhumed after World War I. In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law honoring the unknown soldiers of World War II and the Korean War. With the advancement of science, at least one of the bodies could be officially identified.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument with a strong historical and patriotic charge. Every year, thousands of people gather at Arlington Cemetery to pay tribute to all the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives to defend the freedom of the American people.
Fun facts
Among the most astonishing facts about the fallen soldier’s grave is the fact that the memorial is protected 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by the sentinels of the Tomb Guard. The guards work for 24 continuous hours and when they rest, they receive additional training and live in rooms that are located nearby.
This is a place of great respect: every hour, between October 1 and March 31, there is a changing of the guard that can be witnessed by the general public. It is a solemn ceremony in which attendees must remain standing and silent at all times.