Jamaican dub and reggae legend Jah Shaka has died
Legendary Jamaican sound engineer Jah Shaka has died. The news was reported on Wednesday morning. He was a pioneer in the world of dub and reggae.
On Wednesday April 12, sad news once again impacted the music industry. It was announced that legendary Jamaican sound engineer and pioneer in dub and reggae, Jah Shaka, has died.
The news was confirmed by various media and people close to the artist. Shaka inspired many artists and even had his own record label.
According to The Sun, legendary Jamaican sound engineer Jah Shaka passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, April 12. Close friends offered their condolences on social media.
Jah Shaka was also known as “Zulu Warrior”. He was a sound system operator and a pioneer in the reggae and dub music industry.
Close friends confirm the sad news
Jah Shaka had his Jamaican sound system based in London. The artist gradually earned a local fan base becoming the most beloved sound engineer in the city.
At the moment his cause of death is unknown and his family has not given any information about his death. It’s also unknown where he died.
Jah Shaka had his own sound system
The legendary sound engineer was born in Clarendon Parish, Jamaica and his successful career began as a sound operator at the Freddie Cloudburst Sound System. In 1956 he moved to London, where he experienced harsh racism from the Windrush generation.
Despite that, 14 years later, in 1970, Jah Shaka already had his own sound system named The Jah Shaka Sound System, a record label that produced multiple iconic reggae songs, according to The Sun.
Close friends offer their condolences
Several producers and artists close to the Jamaican sound engineer offered their condolences on Twitter. They wished that he rest in peace as well as saying goodbye to him.
Journalist Nadine White shared the following words in his honor: “Jah Shaka, the legendary pioneer of the reggae sound system, has died. A musical giant who was loved far and wide; a pillar within our black communities and a true messenger.”