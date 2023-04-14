Jamaican dub and reggae legend Jah Shaka has died

Legendary Jamaican sound engineer Jah Shaka has died.

On Wednesday April 12, sad news once again impacted the music industry. It was announced that legendary Jamaican sound engineer and pioneer in dub and reggae, Jah Shaka, has died.

The news was confirmed by various media and people close to the artist. Shaka inspired many artists and even had his own record label.

Jah Shaka was also known as “Zulu Warrior”. He was a sound system operator and a pioneer in the reggae and dub music industry.