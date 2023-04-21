Good news for immigrants.

USCIS extends suspension of biometrics submissions.

Find out what this means for you.

USCIS authorities extend suspension of biometric submission for some immigrants entering the United States. This will be helpful for many who wish to enter the country, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The USCIS explained on its website: “USCIS extended the temporary suspension of the requirement to submit biometric services for certain applicants filing Form I-539, Application to Extend or Change Nonimmigrant Status , requesting an extension of stay or change to H-nonimmigrant status. 4, L-2, or E.”

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

They added: “The previously announced suspension that was initially in effect through May 17, 2023, has been extended through September 30, 2023.” You can find more information on their official website.

The statement continues: “We will allow awards for those specific categories to proceed based on appropriate biographical information and background checks, without fingerprinting or photography. However, we retain our discretion, on a case-by-case basis, in requesting biometric data from any applicant, who may be scheduled at an applicant assistance center to provide it.”