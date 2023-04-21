Good news for immigrants! USCIS extends suspension of biometrics submission for some applicants
Good news for immigrants. USCIS extends suspension of biometrics submissions for certain applicants. Find out what this means for you.
- Good news for immigrants.
- USCIS extends suspension of biometrics submissions.
- Find out what this means for you.
USCIS authorities extend suspension of biometric submission for some immigrants entering the United States. This will be helpful for many who wish to enter the country, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The USCIS explained on its website: “USCIS extended the temporary suspension of the requirement to submit biometric services for certain applicants filing Form I-539, Application to Extend or Change Nonimmigrant Status , requesting an extension of stay or change to H-nonimmigrant status. 4, L-2, or E.”
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
They added: “The previously announced suspension that was initially in effect through May 17, 2023, has been extended through September 30, 2023.” You can find more information on their official website.
The statement continues: “We will allow awards for those specific categories to proceed based on appropriate biographical information and background checks, without fingerprinting or photography. However, we retain our discretion, on a case-by-case basis, in requesting biometric data from any applicant, who may be scheduled at an applicant assistance center to provide it.”
GOOD NEWS FOR IMMIGRANTS
“As a reminder, if you are a Form I-539 applicant who meets the biometric services suspension criteria, you do not have to submit the $85 biometric services fee for Form I-539 during the suspension period. We will refund the biometric services fee if you file it separately from the basic filing fee and will reject paper Forms I-539 if they meet the criteria listed above, and you submit a single payment that covers both the filing fee and the filing fee,” USCIS continues.
They added: “If we reject your paper application because it included the $85 biometric services fee, you will need to resubmit Form I-539 without the biometric services fee. As mentioned in the USCIS Fiscal Year 2022 Progress Report (PDF, 1.07 MB) , we plan to establish a permanent exemption from biometrics for all Form I-539 applicants in the coming months. For additional information about the temporary suspension, please see the 2021 announcement.”