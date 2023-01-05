USCIS proposes rule to increase fees for immigration and naturalization
A part of fulfilling the American dream is being able to obtain US citizenship since this makes it easier to travel and work in the United States. However, this is a very tedious process for all those who have entered the country as immigrants.
Some people are lucky that the process is easy, but now it seems that it could become more difficult since the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) has proposed fee increases for some immigration and naturalization processes.
Fees for obtaining US citizenship could go up
The USCIS proposes a 19% increase in the fee for the naturalization process, although it would also create certain categories for reduced costs in some cases. Filing for Form N-400 currently costs $640, but the plan is to increase it to $760 excluding biometric services.
“The proposed rule would increase some fees, including a modest increase in the fee for certain naturalization applications,” the agency acknowledges. However, it notes that it would preserve fee waiver eligibility for low-income and vulnerable populations, in addition to adding new fee waivers, for certain humanitarian programs.
Some fees may go down
Among others, one fee that would decrease would be the change from Temporary Status to Permanent Resident from $1,755 to $1,670. The proposal is subject to public comment for a period of two months from the date of its publication in the official Federal Register.
"This proposed rule allows USCIS to more fully recover operating costs for the first time in six years and will support the Administration's effort to rebuild the legal immigration system," said agency director Ur Jaddou.
Increased immigration fees will also increase profits
The current scale of fees will produce about $3.28 billion per year during fiscal periods 2022 and 2023. With the addition of special fees for procedures, total revenue is expected to be $4.5 billion per year, on average.
According to EFE, under the proposed rate change, USCIS could collect an average of $5.2 billion per year during fiscal periods 2022 and 2023, which would rise to $6.4 billion with what the agency charges for special procedures.
How much will the US gain?
“In other words, the proposed rate scale would generate an additional $1.9 billion per year, on average, compared to the current base,” added the agency’s statement.
Among other improvements that USCIS expects to fund with the rate increase are $1.165 million for the addition of 7,778 employees to its staff, and $149 million for annual salary increases for federal employees approved by Congress.