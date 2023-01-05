USCIS proposes rule to increase fees for immigration and naturalization

The cost of obtaining American citizenship could increase.

What will happen to immigrants?

When would the immigration fees go up?

A part of fulfilling the American dream is being able to obtain US citizenship since this makes it easier to travel and work in the United States. However, this is a very tedious process for all those who have entered the country as immigrants.

Some people are lucky that the process is easy, but now it seems that it could become more difficult since the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) has proposed fee increases for some immigration and naturalization processes.

Fees for obtaining US citizenship could go up

The USCIS proposes a 19% increase in the fee for the naturalization process, although it would also create certain categories for reduced costs in some cases. Filing for Form N-400 currently costs $640, but the plan is to increase it to $760 excluding biometric services.

“The proposed rule would increase some fees, including a modest increase in the fee for certain naturalization applications,” the agency acknowledges. However, it notes that it would preserve fee waiver eligibility for low-income and vulnerable populations, in addition to adding new fee waivers, for certain humanitarian programs.