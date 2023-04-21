SpaceX’s Starship rocket explodes minutes after launch
SpaceX’s Starship rocket explodes in midair: Minutes after a successful takeoff, SpaceX’s starship rocket exploded in midair for reasons yet to be determined. Still, Elon Musk and the company’s engineers indicated that they considered the test to be positive.
The company noted: “As if the flight test wasn’t exciting enough, Starship underwent a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation,” according to EFE.
SpaceX’s Starship rocket was able to take off without a hitch
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship successfully took off on Thursday from its base on the Texas coast for its first test flight, before transporting people and cargo to Earth’s orbit, the Moon and Mars, according to EFE.
The super rocket, made up of a completely integrated ship (Starship) and propellant (Super Heavy Rocket), was able to take off this time after a failed attempt on Monday.
SpaceX had canceled a previous launch
In the previous attempt, technicians at billionaire Elon Musk’s company gave up when they detected that a pressurization valve was frozen, according to EFE.
The 62-minute launch window opened at 8:28 a.m. Texas time and on this occasion the Starship was able to take off safely into space, although it blew up shortly after.