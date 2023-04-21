SpaceX’s Starship rocket explodes minutes after launch

SpaceX’s Starship rocket explodes in midair.

The reason for the explosion is unknown.

Elon Musk and his company did not provide details.

Minutes after a successful takeoff, SpaceX's starship rocket exploded in midair for reasons yet to be determined. Still, Elon Musk and the company's engineers indicated that they considered the test to be positive.

The company noted: “As if the flight test wasn’t exciting enough, Starship underwent a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation,” according to EFE.

SpaceX’s Starship rocket was able to take off without a hitch

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship successfully took off on Thursday from its base on the Texas coast for its first test flight, before transporting people and cargo to Earth’s orbit, the Moon and Mars, according to EFE.

The super rocket, made up of a completely integrated ship (Starship) and propellant (Super Heavy Rocket), was able to take off this time after a failed attempt on Monday.