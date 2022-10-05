Elon Musk proposes plan to end the war and angers Ukraine

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk causes controversy again.

He revealed his plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

His comments were not well received. Recently, Tesla’s CEO’s comments caused controversy again. It turns out Elon Musk proposed a plan to end the war and angered Ukraine. Elon Musk got into a dispute on Twitter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the billionaire made a controversial proposal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine through the social network where he has more than 107 million followers. Elon Musk proposes plan to end the war in Ukraine Tesla’s CEO — facing a court battle over his intention to abandon a $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter — tweeted Monday that Russia must be allowed to keep the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, to achieve peace, according to The Associated Press. He also said that Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, abandoning its idea of ​​joining NATO. Musk outraged Ukraine and its supporters by suggesting holding UN-sponsored votes in four regions the Kremlin is seeking to annex after “referendums” there were denounced as sham by the West.

The CEO of Tesla was interested in the Ukraine war The businessman pointed out that Crimea was part of Russia until it became part of Ukraine when the Soviet Union fell in the 1950s and said that a protracted war would surely not end in outright victory for Ukraine. Those positions are anathema to Zelenskyy, who considers them pro-Kremlin. The Ukrainian president has promised that he will take back all the territory conquered by Russia in the war and considers Crimea part of Ukraine, according to AP.

Elon Musk conducted his own Twitter poll According to the AP, Musk also conducted a Twitter poll where he asked whether “the popular will” should decide whether the occupied regions should remain part of Ukraine or be integrated into Russia. In a sarcastic response, Zelenskyy posted his own Twitter poll, asking “Which Musk do you prefer, one who supports Ukraine or one who supports Russia?” Musk replied to Zelenskyy that “I’m still very supportive of Ukraine, but I’m convinced that a massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly to the world.” For its part, the Kremlin praised Musk’s proposal and warned that Russia will not retract its steps to absorb the Ukrainian regions.

Musk received hundreds of comments Musk’s ideas seemed to have little support on Twitter, including from legendary Russian chess player and Putin critic Garry Kasparov, who lambasted the plan, as well as from hundreds of users who did not hesitate to express their opinions. “It is moral idiocy, a repetition of Kremlin propaganda, a betrayal of Ukrainian courage and sacrifice and it makes a few minutes reading about Ukraine on Wikipedia more important than the current horrible reality of Putin’s bloody war in Ukraine,” Garry Kasparov wrote.