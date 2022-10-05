Chronicle: Hispanic driver kills homeless woman in hit and run
Hispanic driver kills homeless woman. Even worse, he fled the scene after killing Sadie Ware. He was identified and arrested.
US laws say that all people who are involved in a vehicle accident must stay at the scene and wait for the authorities to arrive to make their reports and inquiries, especially when there is someone who has been injured or, in the worst cases, killed.
Police must be called unless there is only material damage and everyone agrees on compensation. Everyone in this country knows that, but despite this, there is always someone who wants to play smart and flee the scene after an accident, even if it was not their fault.
It seems that Ismael Pérez forgot something important
Just last week, the Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia reported the arrest of a 33-year-old Latino motorist for committing a hit and run — that is leaving the scene of a car accident without waiting for police.
In the case of Ismael Pérez it was even worse, since he hit a pedestrian with his car and she died at the scene. This terrible incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on Indian Trail, one of the busiest streets in that town.
The victim was an elderly woman
Gwinnett authorities identified the deceased as 66-year-old Sadie Ware. Police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle told the press that the Suburban that Ismael was driving collided head-on with the woman when she was trying to cross the street. “The suspect left on the spot, leaving the woman behind, lying on the pavement.”
Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save Sadie, as the injuries she suffered were so terrible that she died at the scene. When the officers arrived and did not find the vehicle that hit her, they began to look for clues. Several surveillance cameras in the area captured it and that is how they found the driver.
Charged with vehicular manslaughter
Ismael was arrested after a brief interrogation. The investigators determined that it was driving the vehicle and he fled the scene. He was arrested on two felony charges: vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene without caring that he was leaving a dying person behind. He was booked into the Gwinnett Jail without bail.
I remember that at one time many Latinos who were involved in accidents left for fear of being deported, since, at least in Georgia, immigrants were expelled from the country for anything. However, that is history. The truth is, not even that argument is valid anymore. In the case of Ismael, he complicated things for himself because apparently he has a driver’s license and apart from that, he had no criminal record. Even if the accident had been his fault, justice would have been considerate of him had he stayed on the spot. Either way. Thanks for reading my story today. MundoNow Until next time.