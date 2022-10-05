Chronicle: Hispanic driver kills homeless woman in hit and run

Hispanic driver kills homeless woman.

Even worse, he fled the scene after killing Sadie Ware.

He was identified and arrested.

US laws say that all people who are involved in a vehicle accident must stay at the scene and wait for the authorities to arrive to make their reports and inquiries, especially when there is someone who has been injured or, in the worst cases, killed.

Police must be called unless there is only material damage and everyone agrees on compensation. Everyone in this country knows that, but despite this, there is always someone who wants to play smart and flee the scene after an accident, even if it was not their fault.

It seems that Ismael Pérez forgot something important



Just last week, the Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia reported the arrest of a 33-year-old Latino motorist for committing a hit and run — that is leaving the scene of a car accident without waiting for police.

In the case of Ismael Pérez it was even worse, since he hit a pedestrian with his car and she died at the scene. This terrible incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on Indian Trail, one of the busiest streets in that town.