John Ramírez will finally be executed in Texas (PHOTOS)

John Ramírez will be executed for murder.

Ramírez stabbed his victim 29 times.

The prisoner requested that his Christian pastor be present. John Ramirez will enter the execution chamber today at 6:00 pm Texas time. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has already scheduled the activities of the condemned man on his last day of life, Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Inmate John Henry Ramirez was sentenced to death for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2004. He stole a paltry $1.25 from the victim in the middle of a days long drug binge. Ramírez stabbed Castro 29 times. John Ramírez will be executed in Texas John Ramirez’s sentence was delayed for several months because the inmate’s legal team filed an appeal for Pastor Dana Moore of the Second Baptist Church of Corpus Christi, to lay his hands on his head in the execution chamber at the time of his death. Moore is Ramirez’s spiritual adviser. That appeal caused his sentence to be suspended, since the TDCJ held that no one outside the execution can be in the death chamber at the time the sentence is served. Only the custodians, a nurse and a doctor who certifies the death are authorized.

Pastor Dana Moore will accompany the prisoner in his last moments John Henry Ramírez alleged that his rights to exercise his faith in God, within the Christian Baptist rite, were violated by the TDCJ by not allowing him the presence of his spiritual advisor. The US Supreme Court took the case after his unusual request. On Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States issued its decision after analyzing the request that the inmate made, through his lawyers, on February 5, 2021. The only thing that John Henry Ramírez asked for was that the pastor “pray with him” with his “hands on his head” at his time of death.

John Ramírez’s final hours The justices of the Supreme Court voted eight to one that John Henry Ramírez was within his right to have Pastor Dana Moore by his side when he died. The TDCJ did not appeal the decision of the country’s highest authority. John Henry Ramírez woke up this Wednesday in his cell at the Polunsky Unit prison in Livingston, Texas and, after having breakfast with the rest of the inmates, he must collect his things, put them in bags and boxes that the TDCJ will give him and at noon he will be taken to the Walls Unit prison in Huntsville to await his execution.

The crime was committed on a hot summer night At 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2004, Pablo Castro, 45, arrived for his shift as a cashier at the Times Market store in Corpus Christi, a coastal city in southeast Texas, across from the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. In Corpus Christi the majority of the population is of Hispanic descent. Pablo Castro was covering his work shift, while John Ramírez drank alcohol with his friends Ángela Rodríguez and Christina Chávez in a van, driving around Corpus Christi. At one point the boy planned to rob people who crossed his path to make money and continue partying.

They killed a man for $1.25 Lydia Salinas, a woman who also worked with Pablo Castro, testified that the two covered their shift at the Times Market convenience store until midnight and that they had agreed to take turns eating dinner that night. However, Castro told Salinas that he was short of money and had only a little over a dollar in his wallet. Salinas went out to dinner and when she was outside the Times Market she noticed a van with three young Hispanics inside, a man and two women. Salinas then went back to the store to get back to work. She was followed by a Hispanic girl.

Pablo Castro was killed in a dark alley The young woman asked the two clerks, Salinas and Castro, if she could “use the facilities.” Salinas was struck by the young woman’s word choice because it was not the usual type of language people used when asking for the bathroom. That young woman was Angela Rodríguez, one of John Ramírez’s friends. Around midnight that Monday, Pablo Castro and Lydia Salinas began preparing to close the store and go home. The two employees divided their closing tasks. Salinas began counting the money from the sales. Castro picked up the garbage to go out and throw it in the container located in a dark alley.

John Ramírez stabbed Pablo Castro dozens of times Pablo Castro left the store with the garbage bags while Lydia Salinas continued to count the money and waited for her coworker to return. When Castro was outside, John Ramirez, Angela Rodriguez and Christina Chavez got out of the van and went after him. Castro could not even defend himself against the attack by John Ramírez, Angela Rodríguez and Christina Chávez. They took him by surprise. Between the three youths they beat their victim and, according to the autopsy, they stabbed him many times. According to the two girls, John Ramirez was the stabber.

His accomplices told everything to the police After the attack John Ramírez, Angela Rodríguez and Christina Chávez took the wallet with the $1.25 and escaped in the van. Inside the store Lydia Salinas did not realize what had happened to her coworker, until several minutes later when she was alerted by another customer. When the officers from the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) arrived at the scene of the attack, they could not do anything for Pablo Castro. The department obtained clear video footage of the van. Thanks to that they were able to stop Angela Rodríguez and Christina Chávez, who admitted everything.

“Our society would be better… if he were allowed to live” Dakin Andone, of CNN, interviewed Pastor Dana Moore, who will be in the execution chamber on Wednesday, laying his hands on the face and head of John Henry Ramírez. The pastor believes that “our society” would be better off if the 38-year-old Hispanic was not executed. “Our society would be better if John Ramírez was allowed to live,” Pastor Moore said, explaining that Ramírez expressed his desire to speak God’s word behind bars to other inmates as a worship minister. “Wouldn’t that be better than executing him? If they executed him on October 5, will we really be much safer on October 6?”