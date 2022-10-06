Mass shooting at Thai day care center leaves at least 35 dead

At least 24 children and 11 adults were killed Thursday in an attack that began at a Thai day care center.

The gunman fled and fired more shots while driving home.

He murdered his wife and son before taking his own life

A former police officer killed at least 24 children and 11 adults in a gun and knife attack that began Thursday at a day care center in Thailand, authorities said. The assailant fled the first scene, shooting from his car as he drove to his house, where he killed his wife and son before taking his own life.

Photos and videos posted online from the day care center showed the floor of one room stained with blood and mats strewn everywhere. Pictures of the alphabet and other colorful decorations adorned the walls.

In videos from the scene, desperate family members could be heard crying outside the building. Ambulances waited while police and doctors walked in. To see the videos click HERE.

Authorities identified the assailant as a former police officer and said he entered the day care center after noon in the northeastern Thai city of Nongbua Lamphu, The Associated Press reported.