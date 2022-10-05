Seven shootings linked to Stockton serial killer: Three of the victims are Hispanic
Seven shootings are believed to be linked to the Stockton serial killer in California. It was revealed that three of the victims are Hispanic.
On Monday night, the Stockton Police Department provided an update on the Stockton serial killer case on California. They had already said that five shootings were linked, but now they have identified two more attacks related to the same criminal.
Seven shootings linked to the Stockton serial killer
According to local authorities, two more shootings, dating from 2021, are related to the Stockton serial murders. One of the victims survived the attack last year. So far, she is the only person to have survived all seven connected attacks.
The police explained that the first of the shootings occurred on April 10, 2021 at 4:18 in the morning. The victim was a 40 year old Hispanic male who was shot to death in Oakland. The second shooting occurred on April 16, 2021 at 3:20 a.m. between Park and Union streets in Stockton.
Shootings in the dark
The victim of the second attack was a 46-year-old woman who was shot several times by the attacker, according to the official crime record. Stockton police said the woman recovered from her injuries and became the sole survivor of the serial killings so far.
The authorities added that the other five homicides that the police had previously connected occurred between July 8 and September 2022. They also said that the attacks occur at night and that they are after a person of interest, according to KCRA.
A suspect in the Stockton serial killings
“These incidents occur in the hours of darkness, these incidents occur where people are alone, not in lighted areas,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said during a news conference Monday night. It is unclear whether the person of interest is a suspect or a witness.
The investigation continues to move forward, but police have said it is “very difficult” to determine who is involved in the series of murders and they still do not know why the victims were targeted. According to police officer Joseph Silva, none of these people had been attacked before, nothing seems to link the cases to gangs or drugs, nor do the victims seem to have known each other.
Reward for information
The City of Stockton, Stockton Crime Stoppers and the owner of a local construction company are offering a $95,000 reward for anyone who can offer information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the Stockton serial killings. For now, the police have published a photograph of a person dressed completely in black.
The victims of this serial killer have been identified as Paul Yaw, 35, murdered on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, killed on August 11; Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez, 21, murdered on August 30; Juan Cruz, 52, killed Sept. 21 and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.