Seven shootings are believed to be linked to the Stockton serial killer in California.

It was revealed that three of the victims are Hispanic.

Police have released photos of the suspect.

STOCKTON SERIAL KILLER IN CALIFORNIA. Seven shootings have been linked to the Stockton serial killings and three of the victims are Hispanic. The authorities are on the trail of a suspect and have revealed photos of the person they believe to be responsible for the shootings.

On Monday night, the Stockton Police Department provided an update on the Stockton serial killer case on California. They had already said that five shootings were linked, but now they have identified two more attacks related to the same criminal.

Seven shootings linked to the Stockton serial killer

According to local authorities, two more shootings, dating from 2021, are related to the Stockton serial murders. One of the victims survived the attack last year. So far, she is the only person to have survived all seven connected attacks.

The police explained that the first of the shootings occurred on April 10, 2021 at 4:18 in the morning. The victim was a 40 year old Hispanic male who was shot to death in Oakland. The second shooting occurred on April 16, 2021 at 3:20 a.m. between Park and Union streets in Stockton.