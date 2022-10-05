Was Melania Trump insensitive?

The wife of the former president dared to do the unthinkable in the midst of Ian’s devastation in Florida.

The former first lady was ‘in the eye of the hurricane’. Hurricane Ian’s devastation in Florida caused damage that will affect families who live there for a very long time. In this difficult time, Melania Trump dared to send a ‘very insensitive’ message on Twitter. Given the former first lady’s insensitivity during such a difficult period for millions of people in Florida and other states that were devastated by Hurricane Ian a few days ago, it was appropriate one of Melania Trump’s ex-friends called her out for her lack of respect. Melania Trump was criticized for taking advantage of the tragedy Donald Trump’s wife dared to send Tweet with a link to a Tech Times article promoting her collection of Christmas items. This was clearly not appropriate without first sending some acknowledgment of the devastation in Florida, where she resides with the former president. This was frowned upon by thousands of people who expressed their feelings by sending messages to Melania Trump criticizing her during a time that millions of Florida residents had to ‘return to normality’ after Hurricane Ian left so many homeless and even took lives.

Melania Trump’s outrageous tweet On September 28, while Hurricane Ian was destroying everything in its path in Florida, and while several politicians asked people to seek shelter, the former first lady dared to tweet a link to her followers with an article promoting her Christmas products. This earned her heavy criticism, especially from her former adviser. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump’s ex-friend and former adviser spoke out: “Just when I thought the Trumps couldn’t go any lower. As we witness the catastrophic devastation in Florida, our former first lady Melania Trump is focusing on selling tchotchkes and rehashing something she herself said about Christmas but claiming otherwise,” she began.

Ex-friend of the former first lady speaks out The former adviser to Melania Trump continued to reprimand the former first lady in the face of her insensitivity to those devastated by the hurricane: “Did [Melania] not listen to herself trash Christmas? It’s appalling that Melania is grifting off of Florida’s tragedy in order to remake her image. Hundreds of people are facing loss of life and Melania Trump wants to sell you digital Christmas decorations for a house with no roof and no electricity,” she wrote. She finished even more forcefully: “This is Melania… she is out of touch with reality and out of touch with people’s needs. For Melania, it’s all about money and attention. Nothing, absolutely nothing has changed in her. It took me years to accept that Melania doesn’t care. She doesn’t care about Christmas, she doesn’t care about bringing estranged families together, she doesn’t care. Period. And it’s sad that a person in her position of power cares so little about so many things,” she concluded.

People chastise Melania Despite everything, a day after her ill-advised tweet, Melania Trump retweeted a text from the ‘USA Memorabilia’ account where she sent a few words of condolence after the devastation of the hurricane: “Our thoughts are with those affected by Hurricane Ian. Thanks to the first responders for help. Please stay safe.” It was already too late, since Trump’s wife received a barrage of criticism: “What a nice tribute to your people in Florida who are losing everything.” “The former first lady is desperate to sell something, does she not have enough money?” ” You are garbage.” “How unpleasant.” “No one wants to buy such crap.” “Your family is a disgrace,” can be read.