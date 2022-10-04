Image of the Virgin of Guadalupe remained intact after Hurricane Ian’s devastation
Hurricane Ian was very devastating. Believers thank the Virgin of Guadalupe for staying alive. The Virgin's image was intact after disaster.
- Hurricane Ian was very devastating.
- Believers thank the Virgin of Guadalupe for staying alive.
- The Virgin’s image was intact after disaster.
Hurricane Ian’s passage through the coastal state of Florida was extremely devastating. Thirteen deaths were recorded and almost 2 million homes destroyed. The faithful believers have been grateful to remain alive and also made a great discovery in one of the houses that was not destroyed.
The Virgin of Guadalupe has many believers around the world, but the Hispanic community venerate her the most. A man is grateful to have survived the storm and news cameras captured a true miracle in the midst of all the devastation.
Damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian!
Hurricane Ian wiped out everything in its path in Florida when it made landfall last Wednesday — houses, highways, marinas, electrical infrastructure and even bridges that connected some islands with the mainland. The precipitation was so heavy that in two days the same amount of rain fell as usually falls in six months.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the hurricane “historic.” President Biden himself dedicated comforting words to the residents. In addition, an evacuation order was issued for the citizens. Even so, around 13 people were killed.
Evacuation order
At the beginning of last week, an evacuation order was issued in Florida along with information about shelters where the residents could go, some of which allowed pets. Still, some decided to stay because they didn’t want to leave their homes.
Luis Chavez is one of those affected by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area, where the storm caused severe flooding and catastrophic damage. Chávez says that the water reached almost to the roof of his house, he clung to his faith and asked the Virgin of Guadalupe to protect his family.
Survivors thank the Virgin
“She was the one who gave us pause to continue living,” says the Hispanic. The cameras of Univision captured the framed image of the Virgin in the wreckage.
The Hispanic man thanked her and said that he is a faithful devotee of the Virgin of Guadalupe. The Catholic Church has grown considerably in the history of the United States, from being a small minority during the time of the Thirteen Colonies to being the largest Christian denomination in the country today.