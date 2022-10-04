Hurricane Ian was very devastating.

Believers thank the Virgin of Guadalupe for staying alive.

The Virgin’s image was intact after disaster.

Hurricane Ian’s passage through the coastal state of Florida was extremely devastating. Thirteen deaths were recorded and almost 2 million homes destroyed. The faithful believers have been grateful to remain alive and also made a great discovery in one of the houses that was not destroyed.

The Virgin of Guadalupe has many believers around the world, but the Hispanic community venerate her the most. A man is grateful to have survived the storm and news cameras captured a true miracle in the midst of all the devastation.

Damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian!

Hurricane Ian wiped out everything in its path in Florida when it made landfall last Wednesday — houses, highways, marinas, electrical infrastructure and even bridges that connected some islands with the mainland. The precipitation was so heavy that in two days the same amount of rain fell as usually falls in six months.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the hurricane “historic.” President Biden himself dedicated comforting words to the residents. In addition, an evacuation order was issued for the citizens. Even so, around 13 people were killed.