Experts predict that the threat will continue for a couple more days. DEVASTATING STORM IN CENTRAL AMERICA. Tropical Storm Julia hits Nicaragua and El Salvador with torrential rains and meteorologists say that the threat is not over yet, as the excessive amount of water will continue to affect the region. Late on Sunday, Julia weakened to a tropical storm after it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua. Experts say that, although its intensity has decreased, it will continue to unleash its fury in Central America. Tropical Storm Julia hits Nicaragua and El Salvador with torrential rains On Sunday, Julia crossed Nicaragua from east to west as it headed to the Pacific bringing severe rains and causing devastating floods in the country. Experts expect the poor conditions to continue through at least Monday in northern Central America and southern Mexico. “Julia moving west-northwest near the coast of El Salvador,” warned the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) in its most recent report on Monday. Guatemala is also beginning to feel its effects.

Threat until Tuesday The US agency added that “the risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides will continue throughout Central America and southern Mexico until Tuesday,“ despite the fact that Julia has weakened to a tropical storm in the last few hours. Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua at dawn with winds of 140 kilometers per hour and weakened as it crossed the country until going out to the Pacific Ocean at night. Right now, it registers maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour.

Warnings in El Salvador and Guatemala The National Hurricane Center reported this morning that Julia was 145 kilometers southwest of San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, and that it was moving west at 24 kilometers per hour. Now that Julia has returned to the sea, the authorities have issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Pacific coast of Honduras and the coast of El Salvador. There is also a Tropical Storm Watch for the Pacific coast of Guatemala, where the effects of Julia are already beginning to be felt. “On the forecast trajectory, the center of Julia will move near or over the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala today,” the experts warned.

Floods and landslides According to the NHC, Julia will continue to weaken until it dissipates, but still the dangerous torrential rains will continue until Tuesday. The amount of uncontrolled water that Julia has brought, and will continue to bring in the coming hours, increases the risk of flooding and overflowing of rivers, especially since the soil in the region is saturated from all the water it has received during the season. Until Sunday night, Nicaragua had not reported any deaths, but Vice President Rosario Murillo reported that Julia had left some 5,000 houses affected, including 2,000 damaged and the rest only flooded, in addition to some 7,500 people affected. On the Pacific coast, the situation was also serious with almost 80 rivers overflowing, The Associated Press reported.