Hurricane Ian causes catastrophic flooding in Fort Myers

HURRICANE IAN CAUSES FLOODING IN FORT MYERS! The idyllic city was hit by Hurricane Ian after it was declared a Category 4, worrying experts, since it is one of the most dangerous hurricanes in recent years. The National Hurricane Center indicated that heavy rains, winds and floods are expected in the coming days.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared that 67 counties are under a state of emergency and indicated that 18 counties are under evacuation alerts due to Ian. The water has continued to rise rapidly in various parts of Florida and it is expected that in the upcoming hours it will reach North and South Carolina.

Fort Myers, a popular city for vacationers and locals, was severely affected by Hurricane Ian. Images that have gone viral on social media show Ian’s devastating effects on the coastal city which is largely underwater after the intense storm surge, combined with wind and rain.

Security camera footage shows how the water was rising rapidly after a couple of minutes, illustrating the great power of the hurricane on the coastal city, according to the New York Post. Posts shared by residents also show the storm’s impact.