Hurricane Ian is downgraded to Category 3.

It floods streets and leaves more than a million people without electricity.

Southwest Florida is reeling from the destruction.

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, hit southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, leaving more than one million people without power. It also threatened to generate catastrophic damage inland, according to the AP. This afternoon The New York Post reported that it had been downgraded to Category 3.

A coastal police station reported that it was receiving many calls from people trapped in houses. The center of the hurricane entered near Cayo Costa, a barrier island west of densely populated Fort Myers. Mark Pritchett left his home in the city of Venice around the same time the hurricane made landfall, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the south. He commented that it had been “terrifying”.

A POWERFUL STORM

“I literally couldn’t stand up in the wind,” Pritchett wrote in a text message. “The rain falls like needles. My street is a river. Fallen branches and trees. And the worst is yet to come.” About 2.5 million people in Southwest Florida were ordered to evacuate before Ian arrived, but by law no one could be forced to leave their home.

The Category 4 hurricane battered the coast with winds of 150 miles (241 kilometers) per hour and pushed up a storm surge that had built up during its slow advance over the Gulf of Mexico. More than 1.1 million Florida homes and businesses were without power. Previously the storm hit Cuba, where it left two dead and disabled the island’s power grid.