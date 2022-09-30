Hurricane Ian regains strength heading towards South Carolina
South Carolina will be hit by Hurricane Ian. Did it start to gain strength again? Florida was devastated by the storm.
- South Carolina will be hit by Hurricane Ian.
- Did it start to gain strength again?
- Florida was devastated by the storm.
IS IAN GETTING STRONGER AGAIN? Hurricane Ian caused severe damage as it passed through Florida and much of the evidence was seen in the photographs people posted on social media. Likewise, the National Hurricane Center declared that the hurricane had lost its strength but experts believe that as it passes through South Carolina, it will regain its strength.
It is expected that as the hours go by, the hurricane will weaken until it reaches Category 1. For now, the authorities continue to send emergency alerts to help residents stay safe. When Ian made landfall in Florida, it was indicated that 67 counties had been warned and 18 received an emergency alert.
IAN MOVES AHEAD
Rescue teams piloted boats and walked through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped inside homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed the Atlantic Ocean and moved toward making landfall again in South Carolina, noted The Associated Press. The National Hurricane Center reported Ian’s path on social media.
“Warning 29A: Ian targeting the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and high winds,” the National Hurricane Center stated in a recent tweet. The account continues to inform the residents of those states that they may be at risk as the storm passes.
Did Ian weaken?
Hours after weakening to a tropical storm as it crossed the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday night after emerging over the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would make landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, The Associated Press reported.
“A storm surge warning is now in effect from northeast Florida to Cape Fear, NC and portions of the Neuse River. A storm surge watch extends from Cape Fear to Duck, NC, including Pamlico Sound,” the National Hurricane Center’s Bicycle Surge Unit said in a tweet.
What’s in store for South Carolina?
On social media, the National Hurricane Center reported that the hurricane warning will be in effect for the entire coast of South Carolina, just as Ian is expected to regain intensity as time goes by. With tropical storm-force winds reaching 415 miles (667 kilometers) from its center, Ian is forecast to push a 5-foot (1.5-meter) storm surge into coastal areas of Georgia and the Carolinas, the AP reported.
“A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire coast of South Carolina, now that Ian is expected to regain hurricane intensity,” the National Hurricane Center account reported. At the moment, the warning for residents of the state remains active and authorities will continue to be vigilant. Filed Under: Ian South Carolina
Did Ian cause damage in Florida?
Aerial photos of the Fort Myers area, a few miles west of where Ian made landfall, showed homes torn from their slabs and deposited amid crushed debris. Businesses near the beach were completely swept away, leaving twisted debris behind. Broken docks floated at odd angles alongside damaged boats and fires smoldered on lots where homes once stood, the AP reported.
The hurricane tore through the park of about 60 homes, many of them, including Goodson’s single-width home, destroyed or damaged beyond repair. Wading through waist-deep water, Goodson and his son pushed two trash cans containing what little he could salvage of his belongings: a portable air conditioner, some tools and a baseball bat, reported AP. Filed Under: Ian South Carolina