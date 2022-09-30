Hurricane Ian regains strength heading towards South Carolina

South Carolina will be hit by Hurricane Ian.

Did it start to gain strength again?

Florida was devastated by the storm.

IS IAN GETTING STRONGER AGAIN? Hurricane Ian caused severe damage as it passed through Florida and much of the evidence was seen in the photographs people posted on social media. Likewise, the National Hurricane Center declared that the hurricane had lost its strength but experts believe that as it passes through South Carolina, it will regain its strength.

It is expected that as the hours go by, the hurricane will weaken until it reaches Category 1. For now, the authorities continue to send emergency alerts to help residents stay safe. When Ian made landfall in Florida, it was indicated that 67 counties had been warned and 18 received an emergency alert.

IAN MOVES AHEAD

Rescue teams piloted boats and walked through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped inside homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed the Atlantic Ocean and moved toward making landfall again in South Carolina, noted The Associated Press. The National Hurricane Center reported Ian’s path on social media.

“Warning 29A: Ian targeting the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and high winds,” the National Hurricane Center stated in a recent tweet. The account continues to inform the residents of those states that they may be at risk as the storm passes.