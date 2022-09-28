Hurricane Ian prepares to make “catastrophic” landfall in Florida

Hurricane Ian reaches near Category 5 winds as the storm approaches Florida.

FEMA officials warned that storm will have a “catastrophic impact” on the state.

In Tampa Bay the sea water began to recede as the hurricane approaches.

Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began pummeling Florida’s southwestern coast on Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and unleashing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5.

Driven by warm waters from the Gulf of Mexico, Ian strengthened into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm trudged over a track to make landfall north of the densely populated area of ​​Fort Myers, which forecasters said could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters).

Residents urged to seek shelter

“This is going to be a nasty day,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should head to the safest shelter possible and stay there. Ian’s center was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Naples at 10 a.m. Wednesday, as it headed toward the coast at 9 mph (15 kph). Ian’s slow pace meant the storm was expected to spend a day or more creeping up the Florida panhandle, dumping torrential rain of 12 to 18 inches (30 to 45 centimeters) over a wide area that includes Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville in the northeast corner of the state.

Catastrophic storm surges could push 40 to 12 feet (12 meters) of water or more along more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) of coastline, from Bonita Beach to Englewood, the hurricane center warned.