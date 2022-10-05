Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate 30 years of marriage (PHOTOS)

The former first lady of the United States congratulates her husband on their anniversary.

Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate 30 years of marriage.

Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate 30 years of marriage.

You won't believe what happened the day they were getting married. Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated 30 years of marriage to former President Barack Obama with a post on social media. We look back on some of the couple's most memorable moments. Find out about the love story between the lawyer and the former US president — from how they met, when they got engaged, to the family they have raised together. Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate their anniversary In a post on Facebook and Instagram, the former first lady shared a series of photos with her husband. The first two photos are on the beach, a more recent one, one where their names are enclosed in a heart of sand… And the last one that takes a trip back in time, because you can see Michelle and Barack Obama on their wedding day. She's in a beautiful white dress and he's at the altar. Michelle accompanied this memory with a very sweet message of love that shows the great affection they have for each other.

Michelle shared an emotional message for Barack Obama Michelle Obama shared an emotional and affectionate message to her husband, which says the following: "Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Here's to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama!" the former first lady wrote. This post has reached almost 2 million likes so far and thousands of comments congratulating the couple on their 30 years of marriage. The arrival of Barack Obama to the White House completely changed the image of the United States, it also allowed us to see one of the strongest marriages of all time.

People take the opportunity to congratulate the couple Thousands of fans took the opportunity to congratulate them on 30 years of marriage and have also made it known that they were the most beloved US president and First Lady in history. "Happy Anniversary! May your next 30 years be even better… especially when the grandchildren arrive." "How nice! Forever my President and First Lady." "Happy Anniversary to you wonderful leaders. Thank you for the leadership you have shown and continue to show," users said on Instagram.

The unimaginable happened on the wedding day… In 1991 Barack and Michelle Obama got engaged, just a year after they met, they said ‘I do’ at the altar. A detail that many people were unaware of is that on the morning of their wedding on October 3, 1992, Barack woke up sick, according to Vanitatis. “You may not believe it seeing this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October 1992 with a nasty cold,” she said. This was announced by Michelle in a post on their 25th anniversary. It should be noted every time the couple celebrates their wedding anniversary, they make a great show of love for each other: