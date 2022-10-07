Macabre details of suspected California serial killer revealed.

Police say killer appears to be “on a mission”.

A California serial killer appears to be “on a mission” with the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in attacks dating back to last year. Ballistics evidence and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said.

“We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “This person is on a mission.” The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021.

A woman was shot in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five Stockton slayings occurred between July 8 and September 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said, according to agency The Associated Press.

Although police did not say whether the seven shootings were linked to the same weapon, McFadden alluded to a single gun during the news conference. “I have absolutely no answer as to why that pistol went dormant for over 400 days” between the April 2021 shootings and the first case this summer, the chief said.