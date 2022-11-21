Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been restored.

Elon Musk reinstated the Republican’s account.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.” Elon Musk restores Donald Trump’s Twitter account. After the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, which involved former US president Donald Trump, his Twitter account was suspended indefinitely. Now, the entrepreneur who recently bought the social networking platform, Elon Musk, has made a decision about reinstating it. Elon Musk, after conducting an informal Twitter poll, has decided to reactivate Trump’s Twitter account that was canceled after his tweets were seen as instigating the riots on January 6. Donald Trump’s Twitter account restored Musk made the announcement late at night after conducting a Twitter poll asking users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be restored. The yeses won with 51.8% of the response. Therefore, Musk decided that the former president can use his account again. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.” Shortly after, Trump’s account, which was previously listed as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his previous tweets — more than 59,000 of them. However, his followers were gone, at least initially.

“I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter” So far, Donald Trump has not said if he would return to Twitter, where he was very active before his account was suspended. He had mentioned that he wouldn’t join again even if his account was restored, but he hasn’t said anything definite yet. On Saturday, during a video address to a meeting of a Republican Jewish group in Las Vegas, Trump said he was aware of Musk’s poll but saw “a lot of problems on Twitter,” according to Bloomberg. “I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it,” Trump was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. “I may make it, I may not make it,” he added, apparently referring to the recent internal upheavals at Twitter. Filed Under: Donald Trump Twitter

Musk’s controversy The prospect of allowing Trump back on the platform follows Musk’s purchase of Twitter last month, an acquisition that has fueled widespread concern that the billionaire owner will allow purveyors of lies and misinformation to flourish on the site. Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter has become too restrictive when it comes to free speech. His efforts to reform the site have been abrupt and chaotic. Musk has laid off many of the company’s 7,500 full-time workers and an untold number of contractors who are responsible for content moderation and other crucial aspects. His demand that the remaining employees commit to “hardcore” work prompted a wave of resignations, including hundreds of software engineers. Filed Under: Donald Trump Twitter

Why was Trump’s account suspended? Elon Musk’s Twitter poll about reinstating Trump only lasted 24 hours, ending on Saturday night. It concluded with 51.8% of more than 15 million votes in favor. This comes days after the Republican announced he’s running for president in 2024. His Twitter account was suspended after Trump wrote a pair of tweets that the company said cast further doubt on legitimacy of the presidential election and increased the risks for Biden’s presidential inauguration. With information from The Associated Press, CNN, and The Washington Post. Filed Under: Donald Trump Twitter