A 15-year-old Mexican girl donated her organs.

Her tragic death will help many others.

She wore her quinceañera dress in the hospital.

A fifteen-year-old Mexican girl donated her organs to multiple people after being declared brain dead. After a young woman died at an early age, she will give several people a new chance at life, thanks to the fact that she donated some of her organs.

The emotional video shared by the hospital where the procedure was carried out is circulating on social media. They say the 15-year-old will give many people a second chance at life.

Quinceañera donates her organs after brain death

According to the video shared by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, (IMSS) the young woman’s organs were procured by the hospital located in Aguascalientes.

The emotional images show a young woman wearing a red quinceañera dress as her family and medical personnel bid her farewell before beginning the surgical procedure that would help change the lives of several people who will receive the young woman’s organs.