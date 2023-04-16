BIZARRE: New Nostradamus predicts World War III in 2023

New Nostradamus has the worst prediction for 2023.

He predicts World War III will start this year.

Craig Hamilton-Parker is also known as ‘Prophet of Doom’. Craig Hamilton-Parker, better known as the ‘New Nostradamus’ or ‘Prophet of Doom’, has the worst prediction for 2023. He says that there will be a third world war. He became known for predicting Donald Trump’s defeat, the death of Queen Elizabeth as well as the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, according to España Diario. This British psychic is also known as the Prophet of Doom because, his previous predictions were tragic or negative. The New Nostradamus predicts World War III His other frightening prediction was the COVID-19 outbreak in 2019, which paralyzed the world, resulted in millions of deaths, economic crises, rising unemployment, inflation and psychological damage. He also predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth, who left this world in the midst of great sadness, though her funeral was filled with pageantry.

WILL THERE BE A THIRD WORLD WAR? Because of his accurate predictions, people are afraid that his announcement that World War III could break out in 2023 will come true. He said that this could happen in a few months, without specifying an exact date, but it could be after the middle of the year. The psychic said that it will be triggered by an accident in Taiwan. He explained that this island territory, which is only 100 miles from China, maintains a very tense relationship with the Asian country. In the legal and diplomatic issue, above all. Recently, tensions have increased.

WHAT WOULD THE ACCIDENT BE? The psychic said that what will unleash this war would be the collision of two planes or submarines in Taiwan. He confirmed it in a statement to The Daily Star. This accident would cause a war problem between China, Russia and the western world, which would also involve the United States. Hamilton-Parker recalls that he has been warning about everything that is about to happen this year for some time, as he observes a political crisis “over Taiwan, something that I think will happen in 2023.” He believes that it will be “an accidental conflict in some respects, because we are going to have something like a collision.”

IT WILL SPIRAL OUT OF CONTROL He says, “Either the submarines will hit each other or the planes will cut each other, or someone triggers it. And everything begins to get out of control.” It should be noted that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. China supports Russia and the United States supports Ukraine, and there have already been some friction that has attracted attention and worried other nations.