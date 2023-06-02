Was Andrea Meza fired from ‘Hoy Día’ like Adamari López?

Was Andrea Meza fired from Hoy Día?

The reason she’s been absent from the show is revealed.

Is she following in the footsteps of Adamari López?

Was Andrea Meza fired from Hoy Día? Telemundo has made some drastic changes on various programs lately, especially on the popular morning show Hoy Día.

Fans of the show are still upset that Adamari López was let go since she was one of their most popular hosts. Now, it is feared that Hoy Día is going through even more changes.

Andrea Meza’s absence from the show has sparked questions and raised suspicion that she has been replaced. Now we find out what’s really going on.

Over the last year, Andrea Meza has become one of the biggest celebrities on Telemundo, as she not only appears on the network’s morning show, but we have also seen her alongside Carlos Adyan and Aleyda Ortiz in En Casa con Telemundo.