Who will replace Adamari López on Hoy Día?

The Puerto Rican host’s departure continues to cause a stir.

Telemundo announces another host who could replace Adamari López.

Who will replace Adamari López? On Friday, April 7, Adamari López officially said goodbye to Telemundo’s morning show Hoy Día after more than 10 years on the Spanish-language network where she earned the affection of many viewers.

Recently, it was announced that Juan Rivera will join the cast of Hoy Día, although he himself stated that he will not be the replace Adamari López.

Who will replace Adamari López on Hoy Día?

After it became known that the brother of La Diva de la Banda will appear on Hoy Día, another presenter’s name came up as a replacement for Adamari López. Still, Juan Rivera insists no one can take her place.

“To begin with, there is no comparison, she’s a professional in this, I don’t know much about this, I think I can learn to do it very easily, I think it would be another perspective,” said Jenni Rivera’s brother in an interview with Chisme No Like.