Bye Piqué! Shakira is rumored to be dating an NBA star
Once again, singer Shakira is linked to an athlete but it’s not a Formula 1 driver this time. The Barranquilla native is rumored to be dating a famous NBA player which would make one of her sons, who is a sports fan, very happy.
This comes shortly after Shakira was linked to driver Lewis Hamilton after they were photographed together. Shakira has been in the eye of the hurricane since her separation from Gerard Piqué.
SHAKIRA IS LINKED TO NBA STAR JIMMY BUTLER
Since Shakira’s split from Piqué, the singer has been linked to a variety of eligible bachelors. This time it’s the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler.
Shakira was linked to the basketball star after she was spotted at a Miami Heat game. According to La Vanguardia, Shakira has already attended several games and spends time with him and her children.
What is known about the romance?
In an Instagram story, Shakira formed the acronym HEAT with the following adjectives: Heroic, Extraordinary, Awesome, Team. This undoubtedly caught the attention of her followers, who did immediately connected her to Butler.
«Last Halloween, Milan chose a basketball player costume, with the number 22 (Butler’s number) and the Heat jersey, proving to be a fan,» wrote La Vanguardia. The singer and NBA star also follow each other on social media.
Who is Jimmy Butler?
Although Shakira keeps a low profile in reference to her relationships, in recent months she has been seen together with various actors and athletes. She was linked briefly to Tom Cruise, who allegedly sent her flowers.
Jimmy Butler is one of the most prominent and admired players in the world of basketball. Born on September 14, 1989 in Houston, Texas, Butler has left an indelible mark on the NBA throughout his career.