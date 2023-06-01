Bye Piqué! Shakira is rumored to be dating an NBA star

Shakira is linked to NBA star Jimmy Butler.

She was seen at a Miami Heat game recently.

It’s believed that Shakira’s children support the romance.

Once again, singer Shakira is linked to an athlete but it’s not a Formula 1 driver this time. The Barranquilla native is rumored to be dating a famous NBA player which would make one of her sons, who is a sports fan, very happy.

This comes shortly after Shakira was linked to driver Lewis Hamilton after they were photographed together. Shakira has been in the eye of the hurricane since her separation from Gerard Piqué.

SHAKIRA IS LINKED TO NBA STAR JIMMY BUTLER

Since Shakira’s split from Piqué, the singer has been linked to a variety of eligible bachelors. This time it’s the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler.

Shakira was linked to the basketball star after she was spotted at a Miami Heat game. According to La Vanguardia, Shakira has already attended several games and spends time with him and her children.