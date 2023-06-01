Singer DaniLeigh was arrested in Miami Beach.

Popular singer DaniLeigh was charged with DUI after a hit-and-run in Miami Beach. The incident took place during the early hours of Tuesday, May 30, according to local media.

The Dominican-American singer is was arrested after striking and injuring a moped rider.

DaniLeigh was detained by authorities just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report obtained by USA TODAY. The singer has been arrested and is facing several charges.

The dancer and choreographer has also been charged with leaving the scene of the accident including serious bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol and damage to property or a person while driving under the influence of alcohol.