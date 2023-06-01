Singer DaniLeigh arrested and charged with DUI for Miami Beach hit-and-run
Singer DaniLeigh was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida. She was charged with DUI after a hit-and-run. She struck a moped rider.
- Singer DaniLeigh was arrested in Miami Beach.
- She was charged with DUI after a hit-and-run.
- She struck a moped rider.
Popular singer DaniLeigh was charged with DUI after a hit-and-run in Miami Beach. The incident took place during the early hours of Tuesday, May 30, according to local media.
The Dominican-American singer is was arrested after striking and injuring a moped rider.
DaniLeigh charged with DUI after hit-and-run
DaniLeigh was detained by authorities just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report obtained by USA TODAY. The singer has been arrested and is facing several charges.
The dancer and choreographer has also been charged with leaving the scene of the accident including serious bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol and damage to property or a person while driving under the influence of alcohol.
She was driving erratically
According to USA TODAY, the police received multiple calls reporting DaniLeigh allegedly driving at high speed. The singer was at the wheel of a gray Mercedes Benz.
Witnesses reported that the 28-year-old woman was making her way through traffic at high speed, when she hit a person on a moped. She dragged the victim and then left the scene of the accident.
The moped rider was seriously injured
The singer, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, hit a moped with her vehicle early Tuesday morning on a street in South Beach.
She dragged the person for several yards according to local media in South Florida. At the moment, the identity of the victim of DaniLeigh’s hit-and-run has not been released.
She was driving under the influence of alcohol
The moped rider was taken to Ryder Trauma Medical Center with a broken spine and lacerated kidney. According to a police report, the injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
The popular singer was pulled over by authorities after the incident and denied driving under the influence of alcohol. However, she took a breathalyzer test that was «almost double the legal limit». DaniLeigh was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami Beach County and later released on $9,500 bond.