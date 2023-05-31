Is Piqué planning on popping the question to Clara Chía?

The former soccer player was caught in a high-end jewelry store.

What has he said?

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía were caught shopping in a jewelry store. Is there a wedding on the horizon? After their dramatic breakup, Shakira and Piqué completely separated their lives and the only bond that keeps them together are their children, Sasha and Milán.

However, now that Shakira has moved back to Miami, Piqué is very happy with his new girlfriend Clara Chía. The couple was recently caught jewelry shopping, raising suspicions about a wedding in the near future.

Do they have wedding plans? Piqué and Clara Chía were caught in a jewelry store!

Former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué was caught walking around Spain and he ended up in a jewelry store with his girlfriend Clara Chía Martí. She looks quite in love with him.

This happened a few days ago and the former soccer player shared a selfie with his new love. This upset Shakira’s fans who constantly flood Gerard’s social media with insulting and negative comments.