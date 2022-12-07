Warnock pulls off a win in Georgia!

Democrats win a narrow majority in the Senate.

Warnock successfully defended his seat in Georgia.

Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Hershel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia, giving Democrats a majority in the Senate with 51 to 49 seats, according to the AJC. The US midterm elections, held on November 8, gave the Democratic Party a slim majority in the Senate with VP Kamala Harris as a tie-breaking vote. Republicans, in turn, took control of the House of Representatives.

This runoff gave Dems a chance at a decisive majority. At 7:00 p.m., the polls closed and the counting of votes began in Georgia.

Voters didn’t let the weather stop them!

Residents of Atlanta had to vote on a cold, rainy day, however, that was not an impediment since people seemed unfazed by the weather. Polls opened on time.

An elementary school in suburban Johns Creek witnessed citizens exercising their right to vote even though the rain did not let up for much of the day.