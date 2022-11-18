The Republican Party wins back control of the House
The Republican Party wins a narrow majority in the House. Democrats no longer control Congress. Republicans are projected to have won 218 seats out of 435.
- The Republican Party wins a narrow majority in the House.
- Democrats no longer control Congress.
- Republicans are projected to have won 218 seats out of 435.
As the last votes are counted in the midterm elections, the Republican Party is projected to have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. So far, they are expected to win 218 out of 435 possible seats.
The news comes just after Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president in 2024. He made the controversial declaration from his home in Mar-a-Lago to a mixed response from fellow Republicans.
REPUBLICANS CONTROL THE HOUSE
The Republican Party won back a narrow majority in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, more than a week after the midterms on November 8, reported the EFE agency. They are projected to have picked up 218 of 435 seats.
According to CNN and NBC, the Republicans have already secured 218 of the 435 seats, the minimum necessary to guarantee control of that chamber, EFE indicated.
When will it be confirmed?
More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to control the House. The full reach of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days, or weeks, as votes in competitive races are still being counted, The Associated Press reported.
They are on track to cobble together what could be the party’s narrowest majority of this century, rivaling 2001, when Republicans held just a nine-seat majority, 221-212 with two independents, the AP reported.
What do the Democrats think?
Democrats have showed surprising resilience, hanging on to moderate suburban districts from Virginia to Minnesota to Kansas. The results could complicate House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become Speaker, as some conservative members have questioned whether to support him, the AP reported.
At this time, the Democrats have won 210 seats, with a net loss of 11 seats compared to previous elections, reported EFE. However, Democrats have a majority in the Senate.
What does President Biden say?
Democrat Nancy Pelosi is the current Speaker of the House. On Tuesday, Republicans nominated the current minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, to succeed her starting in January, EFE reported. Kevin McCarthy celebrated that his party “officially flipped” the House on Twitter on Wednesday night, writing: “Americans are ready for a new direction and House Republicans are ready to deliver.”
Shortly after, President Biden congratulated McCarthy and said he is “ready to work with House Republicans to get results for working families,” the AP noted. It remains to be seen how this will affect the rest of Biden’s legislative agenda. Filed Under: Republican House majority