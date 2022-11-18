The Republican Party wins back control of the House

The Republican Party wins a narrow majority in the House.

As the last votes are counted in the midterm elections, the Republican Party is projected to have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. So far, they are expected to win 218 out of 435 possible seats.

The news comes just after Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president in 2024. He made the controversial declaration from his home in Mar-a-Lago to a mixed response from fellow Republicans.

The Republican Party won back a narrow majority in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, more than a week after the midterms on November 8, reported the EFE agency. They are projected to have picked up 218 of 435 seats.

