Historic blizzard forecast for western New York
Historic blizzard forecast for western New York. Meteorologists say who will be affected. The NWS issued a warning for people traveling in the area.
HISTORIC STORM! Meteorologists announced a historic snowstorm heading for upstate New York. A warning was issued to travelers to avoid risking going long distances in the area where the storm is expected to hit.
The National Weather Service issued a warning about changing weather that could bring significant snowfall. Weather experts say it could be heavier than the fatal blizzard in 2014.
An historic snowfall is approaching western New York, according to AccuWeather. The snow could reach four to six feet by Sunday.
Likewise, it was specified that the snow will not be measured in inches, but in feet, according to AccuWeather. The lake-effect snow is expected to continue through the weekend around Buffalo and the Great Lakes.
A dangerous storm?
The National Weather Service indicated lake-effect snow occurs “when cold air moves through warm air”. This event can produce severe snowfall in a short time.
“What is lake effect snow? Lake-effect snow is produced when cold air moves across warm water. The heat and humidity rises into the air, condensing into clouds that can produce between 5 and 6 centimeters of snow per hour or more,” the NWS tweeted.
When is heavy snow expected?
According to USA Today, officials are recommending that people in the area that will be affected make sure they have enough food and water for a few days. They are also warned to stay off the roads once the storm begins
"Possible crippling lake effect snow later this week. Periods of heavy lake effect snow will affect the Great Lakes through Sunday. Snowfall rates of 2+"/hr are expected, creating travel near impossible. 1-2 feet of snow, with local amounts in excess of 4 feet, are likely," the NWS reported.
Where is snowfall expected?
Weather.com specified that snow will fall over the weekend in the Great Lakes area, as well as Upper Michigan to northern Indiana. It could also affect northeastern Ohio, northeastern Pennsylvania, and western and upstate New York.
"This contrast of cold air over the warmer lake water will generate lake-effect snow bands along the downwind shorelines of the lakes, known as the Great Lakes snow belts, from the west and Upper Michigan to northern Indiana, northeastern Ohio, the northwest Pennsylvania and Western and Upstate New York," reported Weather.com.