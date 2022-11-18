Historic blizzard forecast for western New York.

Meteorologists say who will be affected.

The NWS issued a warning for people traveling in the area.

HISTORIC STORM! Meteorologists announced a historic snowstorm heading for upstate New York. A warning was issued to travelers to avoid risking going long distances in the area where the storm is expected to hit.

The National Weather Service issued a warning about changing weather that could bring significant snowfall. Weather experts say it could be heavier than the fatal blizzard in 2014.

An historic snowfall is approaching western New York, according to AccuWeather. The snow could reach four to six feet by Sunday.

Likewise, it was specified that the snow will not be measured in inches, but in feet, according to AccuWeather. The lake-effect snow is expected to continue through the weekend around Buffalo and the Great Lakes.