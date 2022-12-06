Shooting breaks out near elementary school in Tennessee

Shooting broke out near Getwell Elementary School in Tennessee.

Authorities report two injuries.

The area was cordoned off.

A shooting broke out near Getwell Elementary School, in Memphis, Tennessee leaving two teens wounded. The police are investigating the incident, after receiving a 911 call reporting gunshots.

According to the police report, officers responded to the shooting at 3:15 p.m. at Getwell Road and Cochese Road, arriving with multiple units and immediately cordoned off the area to prevent evidence from being contaminated.

POLICE ARRIVED QUICKLY

Subsequently, ambulances were called and the first thing they did was attend to the injured, provide them with first aid and stabilize them. After that they were transported to local hospitals to receive medical attention.

The police have not said how the tragic incident began, so they are investigating what happened and who is responsible for the injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.