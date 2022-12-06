Shooting breaks out near elementary school in Tennessee
Shooting broke out near Getwell Elementary School in Tennessee. Authorities report two injuries. The area was cordoned off.
- Shooting broke out near Getwell Elementary School in Tennessee.
- Authorities report two injuries.
- The area was cordoned off.
A shooting broke out near Getwell Elementary School, in Memphis, Tennessee leaving two teens wounded. The police are investigating the incident, after receiving a 911 call reporting gunshots.
According to the police report, officers responded to the shooting at 3:15 p.m. at Getwell Road and Cochese Road, arriving with multiple units and immediately cordoned off the area to prevent evidence from being contaminated.
POLICE ARRIVED QUICKLY
Subsequently, ambulances were called and the first thing they did was attend to the injured, provide them with first aid and stabilize them. After that they were transported to local hospitals to receive medical attention.
The police have not said how the tragic incident began, so they are investigating what happened and who is responsible for the injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.
ONE PERSON WAS SERIOUSLY WOUNDED
Later it was reported that the two people were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where one is reported to be in critical condition. The other victim is said to be recovering and police hope they will be able to identify the perpetrator.
The police will wait for them to recover to find out the exact reasons for the attack, since shootings are very common in the United States. Luckily no one was killed this time. Filed Under: Tennessee Elementary School Shooting
THE VICTIMS ARE TEENS
Later, police confirmed that the injured were two teenagers, one 16 years old and the other 17. Both were shot and ended up in the hospital. Their identities are not being released at this time.
The authorities said that when they arrived, three people assaulted them and they arrested Lakisha Shorter, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. They are being charged with assaulting a police officer. With information from Action News 5, Fox 13, and WREG.