Shooting at two schools in Brazil leave 3 dead.

The police confirmed that they have a suspect.

What provoked the shootings? DEADLY SCHOOL SHOOTINGS! Authorities in Brazil announced that two schools were attacked by a teen who entered and began shooting the teachers and students. So far, it is known that three people were killed and another 13 are injured. At the moment, the Brazilian police confirmed they are investigating the incidents that occurred inside the two schools. Likewise, they highlighted that there are images from security cameras showing the moment the suspect entered the school and began shooting. SCHOOL SHOOTINGS CAUSES PANIC IN BRAZIL In two schools in Brazil, three people were killed after a suspect entered the premises and began shooting. The police said that the suspect entered the schools to attack the students and teachers, causing panic inside. A former student armed with a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver who killed three people and wounded 13 at two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said, according to The Associated Press. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Where did the shooting happen? The shooting took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in the southeastern state of Espirito Santo, The Associated Press reported. In the images that were released on social media, the former student can be seen wearing a military-style outfit. In the video, you can see the the armed subject before he began shooting inside the schools. In the first clip, the young man is seen running through the school while he looks for a way to enter one of the classrooms. hHe does not hide his weapons and keeps his face covered.

How many victims were there? According to The Associated Press, two teachers and a student were killed after the former student’s furious attack at the school he had attended. At the moment, what motivated the 16-year-old to enter the school have not been released and the police continue to investigate what happened. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE About four hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old who had attended the public school, was arrested by police, Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande said, according to AP and ABC News. The investigation of the incident continues and the charges against the teenager have not been determined. Filed Under: school shootings in Brazil

How did he get the weapons? Authorities say the teen used his family’s car to get from one school to another and had his license plate hidden with a cloth. Security camera footage showed him wearing a bulletproof vest, according to Espirito Santo’s public security secretary, Márcio Celante. The shooter entered the classrooms by breaking a lock. Casagrande said the semiautomatic weapon belonged to the military police, while the revolver was a personal weapon registered in the former student’s father’s name. He was a military policeman. The shooter is being held in a juvenile detention center, the AP reported. Filed Under: Record shootings schools Brazil