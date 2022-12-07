Chronicle: A shootout between Hispanics in Georgia
There was a shootout between Hispanics in Georgia. Two of those involved were seriously injured.The police arrested two others.
Salvadoran, Ever Antonio García, 22 and Mexican, Mauricio Contreras Rodríguez, 29, decided to become a duo, but not to sing or dance or anything like that. They wanted to start committing crimes, at least that is what the Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia says.
It turns out that, last weekend, Ever and Mauricio made a terrible mess when they had a shootout with two other men in a car. It was a shootout between two moving vehicles. Imagine the danger this puts everyone around them in.
A confrontation between two groups of men
So far, local authorities have not revealed the reason why Ever and Mauricio had a shootout with Erick Laivent Mejía and Carlos Sánchez. What they have said is that the latter two were seriously injured in the fracas. In fact, they are still hospitalized.
Both were found in their truck with serious injuries, while the police had to chase other two on foot, with their canine units. Many officers from various local law enforcement agencies participated in the pursuit and with two helicopters.
The brawl started in an apartment complex
According to police reports, the four subjects were armed and encountered each other in broad daylight in Norcross. There they began to argue and almost immediately started shooting. Both cars then flew down busy Lilburn street, while continuing to shoot at each other.
As many people witnessed this violent incident, the calls overwhelmed 911, so all available units were immediately deployed to the scene. Hearing the sirens, Ever and Mauricio tried to flee on foot, but they were eventually captured.
A Cadillac Escalade vs. a Honda Civic
The Salvadoran and the Mexican were in a Honda Civic. After being arrested, they were held without bail due to the seriousness of the charges they face, which include aggravated assault. Erick and Carlos, for their part, were found shot in their Cadillac Escalade.
Both will also face charges for having participated in the shooting, if they survive, since they were still in critical condition at the time of writing this article. The outrage that they carried out caused panic and caused several Gwinnett streets to be closed for several hours.