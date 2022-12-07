Chronicle: A shootout between Hispanics in Georgia

There was a shootout between Hispanics in Georgia.

Two of those involved were seriously injured.

The police arrested two others who are presumed to have participated in the attack.

Salvadoran, Ever Antonio García, 22 and Mexican, Mauricio Contreras Rodríguez, 29, decided to become a duo, but not to sing or dance or anything like that. They wanted to start committing crimes, at least that is what the Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia says.

It turns out that, last weekend, Ever and Mauricio made a terrible mess when they had a shootout with two other men in a car. It was a shootout between two moving vehicles. Imagine the danger this puts everyone around them in.

A confrontation between two groups of men

So far, local authorities have not revealed the reason why Ever and Mauricio had a shootout with Erick Laivent Mejía and Carlos Sánchez. What they have said is that the latter two were seriously injured in the fracas. In fact, they are still hospitalized.

Both were found in their truck with serious injuries, while the police had to chase other two on foot, with their canine units. Many officers from various local law enforcement agencies participated in the pursuit and with two helicopters. Filed Under: Chronicle Hispanics shootout