Good news for Haitians seeking asylum in the US.

Biden has extended Temporary Protected Status for Haitians.

They will not be expelled from the country.

The United States government has announced an 18-month extension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Haitian nationals, so that the program will now expire on August 3, 2024.

Without this extension, the TPS for Haitians would have expired on February 4, 2023. However, because of the “extraordinary and temporary conditions” that exist in the Caribbean country, the administration has extended it, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Haitians will not be expelled from the US

Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, once again designated Haiti as a TPS beneficiary country. This allows citizens residing in the US to apply for protection until August 3, 2024, as long as they meet the requirements.

Haitians will have to prove that they arrived in the country before November 6 to meet one of the requirements. At the moment they will need to show evidence when they ask for TPS.