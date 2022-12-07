The United States extends Temporary Protected Status for Haitians for 18 months
Good news for Haitians seeking asylum in the US. Biden has extended Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. They will not be expelled from the country.
The United States government has announced an 18-month extension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Haitian nationals, so that the program will now expire on August 3, 2024.
Without this extension, the TPS for Haitians would have expired on February 4, 2023. However, because of the “extraordinary and temporary conditions” that exist in the Caribbean country, the administration has extended it, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security.
Haitians will not be expelled from the US
Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, once again designated Haiti as a TPS beneficiary country. This allows citizens residing in the US to apply for protection until August 3, 2024, as long as they meet the requirements.
Haitians will have to prove that they arrived in the country before November 6 to meet one of the requirements. At the moment they will need to show evidence when they ask for TPS.
Some will not be eligible
Haitians who entered the United States after November 6, 2022 are not eligible to apply for this status. Therefore, they are exposed to being deported if they entered the country illegally.
This could allow as many as 10,000 Haitians to stay in the country legally for 18 more months.
Why is TPS being extended for Haitians?
“We are providing much-needed humanitarian aid to Haitian citizens who are already in the United States,” Mayorkas said, explaining why citizens of this country are being given this opportunity.
He added that "conditions in Haiti, including socioeconomic challenges, political instability, and gang violence and crime, compounded by environmental disaster, compelled the humanitarian aid we provide today."
The political crisis is unbearable
The protracted political crisis in Haiti, severe insecurity, and gang crime that worsened a dire economic situation has characterized the country and these are the reasons why Haitians are being allowed to stay in the US.
Lack of access to food, water, fuel, and medical care during a cholera resurgence and recent catastrophic earthquakes are also a factor. Living conditions in the country have been dire. With information from the news agency EFE.