Three die in plane crash in Oklahoma

Three people die in a plane crash in Oklahoma and firefighters were looking for more victims among the wreckage. So far the cause of this tragedy is not clear, however, the authorities are already investigating the contents of the black box to find out what happened.

According the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s official Twitter account, there was an plane crash near NW. 23 and Cimarron Rd around 9.27 pm on Monday, so they immediately responded to the scene.

FIREFIGHTERS PUT OUT THE FLAMES

Photographs circulating on social media show the fire that the firefighters fought with extinguishers and hoses for several minutes. However, by 10:20 a.m. it no longer represented a danger.

At that time, the authorities confirmed that there were three fatalities when the plane crashed. They had not identified any of the victims, so that would be the next step for the forensic experts who transferred the remains to the morgue.