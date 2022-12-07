Three die in plane crash in Oklahoma
Three people die in a plane crash in Oklahoma. So far the cause of this tragedy is not clear. Authorities are investigating the incident.
- Three people die in a plane crash in Oklahoma.
- So far the cause of this tragedy is not clear.
- Authorities are investigating the incident.
Three people die in a plane crash in Oklahoma and firefighters were looking for more victims among the wreckage. So far the cause of this tragedy is not clear, however, the authorities are already investigating the contents of the black box to find out what happened.
According the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s official Twitter account, there was an plane crash near NW. 23 and Cimarron Rd around 9.27 pm on Monday, so they immediately responded to the scene.
FIREFIGHTERS PUT OUT THE FLAMES
Photographs circulating on social media show the fire that the firefighters fought with extinguishers and hoses for several minutes. However, by 10:20 a.m. it no longer represented a danger.
At that time, the authorities confirmed that there were three fatalities when the plane crashed. They had not identified any of the victims, so that would be the next step for the forensic experts who transferred the remains to the morgue.
LOOKING FOR MORE VICTIMS
The official preliminary report indicates that the accident occurred at the CE Page Airport which, according to their website, is owned by the city of Oklahoma and operates two runways. It is only 15 miles from the center of the city, so it could be seen from various areas.
Official sources indicated that the rescuers were in the area using intelligent drones to search for more people needing rescue, however, as of this morning no more victims had been reported, so they were only scouring the area in search of evidence. Filed Under: Deadly Oklahoma Plane Crash
OCFD SENDS PRAYERS
The OCFD tweeted that they are sending “prayers for the families of those involved.” The Sun reported that it has contacted the FAA, CE Page Airport, and the OCFD for comment.
Currently the airport has a capacity for 100 aircraft including, “ultralights, medium commercial aircraft, single-engine trainers, experimental aircraft and turboprops,” according to their website. With information from The Sun, Fox 23 and KSN. Filed Under: Deadly Oklahoma Plane Crash