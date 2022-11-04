Tinted windows attract the attention of the police.

A police officer ticketed a driver for his tinted windows.

To his surprise he found a big stash when he checked the car.

A deputy from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in northern Georgia, who was patrolling down a busy avenue in the city of Flowery Branch, noticed a car with windows that were too dark was next to him at a stoplight. He decided to turn on his flashing lights to get the driver’s attention.

When the driver pulled over, the officer saw that two Hispanic individuals were inside. He first greeted them both and then asked the driver for his license and explained the reason why he had stopped him. Both the driver and his companion were very friendly with the officer.

The officer had a bad feeling

The two men were laughing and overly friendly so the police officer got suspicious. When another of his colleagues arrived, they asked the pair to get out of the car and asked for permission to search inside.

The motorist and his passenger continued being polite and told the police officer: “Of course. He who owes nothing fears nothing. You can go check it out.” Perhaps they believed that with this reaction the police would give up and let them go … but they were wrong.