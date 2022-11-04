Chronicle: Police stop a car for tinted windows and find a surprise
- To his surprise he found a big stash when he checked the car.
A deputy from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in northern Georgia, who was patrolling down a busy avenue in the city of Flowery Branch, noticed a car with windows that were too dark was next to him at a stoplight. He decided to turn on his flashing lights to get the driver’s attention.
When the driver pulled over, the officer saw that two Hispanic individuals were inside. He first greeted them both and then asked the driver for his license and explained the reason why he had stopped him. Both the driver and his companion were very friendly with the officer.
The officer had a bad feeling
The two men were laughing and overly friendly so the police officer got suspicious. When another of his colleagues arrived, they asked the pair to get out of the car and asked for permission to search inside.
The motorist and his passenger continued being polite and told the police officer: “Of course. He who owes nothing fears nothing. You can go check it out.” Perhaps they believed that with this reaction the police would give up and let them go … but they were wrong.
They had a large quantity of methamphetamine
Just a couple of minutes into the search, law enforcement officials found a backpack containing many packets of a crystalline white substance. They carried out the pertinent tests and determined that it was five kilograms of methamphetamine.
The drug was already ready to be consumed, so it is believed that the job of this couple of alleged criminals was to put it in the hands of dealers who would distribute it to potential customers in that town, which is equivalent to soon being sold in clubs, at parties, parks and even public schools.
Straight to jail with no bail
At the precise moment they made the discovery, Diego García Aceves, 24, and his partner in evil deeds, Juan Pablo Torres Fuentes, 26, were handcuffed and formally charged with drug trafficking. Their arrest occurred last weekend, but to this day, they are being held in jail without bail.
According to the authorities, the drug that this pair was carrying hidden in their truck has a value on the black market of more than $375,000. Both defendants resided in Grayson, Gwinnett County. Surely they will miss their home very much, because everything indicates that they will be behind bars for a long time. And well deserved that they have it.