A 3-year-old girl died at the dentist: The family seeks justice (VIDEO)
A 3-year-old girl went to the dentist and died. A toothache became the worst nightmare for a mother. After her 3-year-old little girl began to experience pain, the parents took her to the dentist, not knowing the tragedy that would ensue.
The little Guatemalan girl, named Sara Roselvia Saquic Tzep, died while having a tooth pulled. It seems that the little girl began to experience difficulties when she was given anesthesia and that’s when her parents began to be alarmed.
Caracol TV News, reported that the 3-year-old girl began to show signs of distress at the dentist after anesthesia was administered so they could pull her tooth. Apparently she had a bad reaction.
The outlet reported that the child's parents immediately took her to the nearest medical center, but her condition did not improve and they took her to the National Hospital of Maztenango.
Sara died shortly after arriving at the hospital
Unfortunately, little Sara’s body couldn’t take it and she died 12 minutes after she arrived at the emergency room. El Heraldo de Mexico stated that initial reports indicated that Sara Roselvia Saquic Tzep’s death was due to an alleged overdose of anesthesia.
On Primer Impacto, the little girl's mother explained the details of what happened. "She started injecting her and then the girl fainted, so I asked her if that was normal and she (the dentist) told me, 'Yes, it's normal,'" she told the cameras.
The little girl’s aunt witnessed the whole thing
The reporter asked Isabella, the little girl’s mother, if her tooth had been extracted and she replied: “No, not anymore, because she fainted.” It should be noted that the little girl’s aunt witnessed what happened in the office, since she was with her.
She said: "Then (the dentist) took off her gloves and everything, 'Take her to the emergency room, it's going to be fine,' she said."
The family hopes to get justice
However, the little girl died shortly after this terrible incident occurred. An agent from the Public Ministry explained: “It was determined that she had supposedly died because she was given too much anesthesia,” she said. “There was negligence in an alleged extraction of a tooth.”
Primer Impacto reported that after the 3-year-old girl died, the clinic was closed. At the end of the report, the child's mother said she's devastated. "I feel very bad, she's the only (daughter) I had," she said. The relatives of the little girl are seeking justice. (WATCH VIDEO OF THE REPORT).