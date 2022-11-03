A 3-year-old girl died at the dentist: The family seeks justice (VIDEO)

A little Guatemalan girl dies at the dentist.

The Public Ministry says she was given too much anesthesia.

Relatives of the little girl mourn her death.

A 3-year-old girl went to the dentist and died. A toothache became the worst nightmare for a mother. After her 3-year-old little girl began to experience pain, the parents took her to the dentist, not knowing the tragedy that would ensue.

The little Guatemalan girl, named Sara Roselvia Saquic Tzep, died while having a tooth pulled. It seems that the little girl began to experience difficulties when she was given anesthesia and that’s when her parents began to be alarmed.

Little girl dies while having a tooth pulled at the dentist

Caracol TV News, reported that the 3-year-old girl began to show signs of distress at the dentist after anesthesia was administered so they could pull her tooth. Apparently she had a bad reaction.

HAY QUE SABER

The outlet reported that the child’s parents immediately took her to the nearest medical center, but her condition did not improve and they took her to the National Hospital of Maztenango. Filed Under: 3-year-old girl dies at the dentist