Police identify the victims of the St. Louis school shooting

Orlando Harris killed two people in a high school shooting.

It’s reported that he was a former student.

Names of shooting victims released.

St. Louis school shooting victims A 20-year-old gunman opened fire inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri, at 9 am before he was shot and killed by police. There were seven armed guards at the school who claim the doors were locked.

One said he was seen trying to enter a locked door and that “bought time” for them. They say that the shooter broke a window and entered the school that way. The shooting comes exactly five months after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Police identify the shooter

The shooter, described as a 19-year-old man named Orlando Harris, entered the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shortly after 9 a.m. Monday and yelled, “Everyone is going to die.” Police shot him dead inside the school.

Police and television networks at the scene reported that among the six people injured was one person who suffered cardiac arrest and that the others suffered gunshot or shrapnel injuries. No further details about the wounded victims was released, according to The Associated Press.