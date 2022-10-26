Police identify the victims of the St. Louis school shooting
Orlando Harris killed two people in a high school shooting. It's reported that he was a former student. Names of shooting victims released.
St. Louis school shooting victims A 20-year-old gunman opened fire inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri, at 9 am before he was shot and killed by police. There were seven armed guards at the school who claim the doors were locked.
One said he was seen trying to enter a locked door and that “bought time” for them. They say that the shooter broke a window and entered the school that way. The shooting comes exactly five months after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Police identify the shooter
The shooter, described as a 19-year-old man named Orlando Harris, entered the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shortly after 9 a.m. Monday and yelled, “Everyone is going to die.” Police shot him dead inside the school.
Police and television networks at the scene reported that among the six people injured was one person who suffered cardiac arrest and that the others suffered gunshot or shrapnel injuries. No further details about the wounded victims was released, according to The Associated Press.
How did he get into school?
Seven guards were inside the building at the time but St Louis Police Commissioner Michael Slack refused to say at a Monday night news conference how the shooter got in. However, pictures of a broken window are circulating and it’s been reported that Harris managed to get in that way.
The FBI is calling for anyone with photos or videos to turn them over to police to help their investigation. One student, Jerya Luster, said: 'They were banging on Mr Williams' room door. They shot like four times."
Teacher and student killed in St. Louis school shooting
His victims have been named as 61-year-old Jean Kirk Kuczka, a teacher, and a 15-year-old student named Alex. Alex’s family confirmed her death on social media, hours after her mother panicked that she couldn’t find her.
Kuczka was a mother of five and a grandmother of seven. She had been teaching at the school for 14 years. By the time police arrived at the scene after answering the call for help to engage the gunman in a fight, he had already killed Kuczka and the student.
Police still haven’t said how the gunman got inside the school
Police have been unable to explain how the gunman managed to get inside. They proudly told reporters that there were seven armed guards at the scene. They later admitted that the guards saw the gunman trying to enter through a locked door, saying the sighting of the gunman “bought them time”.
The other seven who were injured were taken to hospital and it is unclear how seriously they are hurt. According to the Daily Mail, injuries range from gunshot wounds to shrapnel wounds to cardiac arrest.