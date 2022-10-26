Body of Instagram influencer found floating in the ocean

The body of an Instagram influencer was found floating in the ocean.

Aneka “Slickianna” Townsend was discovered half-naked with head and neck injuries.

Authorities named a suspect in the woman’s murder.

The body of an Instagram influencer, Aneka “Slickianna” Townsend, was found floating in the ocean in Jamaica and authorities have identified a “person of interest” in the social media star’s alleged murder.

The 35-year-old woman’s decomposing corpse was reportedly found floating in the ocean off Reading, St Andrew Parish, Jamaica, on the morning of October 21, 2022, Jam Press reported.

How did Slickianna die?

So far the cause of death of the Instagram influencer is unknown. However, it was revealed that she was found semi-nude with head and neck injuries, according to the Jamaica Observer.

Witnesses who found the body said they saw police remove a blood-covered towel and a wig from the scene of the alleged crime, which is believed to be a murder, according to the New York Post.