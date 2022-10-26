Body of Instagram influencer found floating in the ocean
The body of an Instagram influencer was found floating in the ocean. Aneka "Slickianna" Townsend was half-naked with head and neck injuries.
The body of an Instagram influencer, Aneka “Slickianna” Townsend, was found floating in the ocean in Jamaica and authorities have identified a “person of interest” in the social media star’s alleged murder.
The 35-year-old woman’s decomposing corpse was reportedly found floating in the ocean off Reading, St Andrew Parish, Jamaica, on the morning of October 21, 2022, Jam Press reported.
How did Slickianna die?
So far the cause of death of the Instagram influencer is unknown. However, it was revealed that she was found semi-nude with head and neck injuries, according to the Jamaica Observer.
Witnesses who found the body said they saw police remove a blood-covered towel and a wig from the scene of the alleged crime, which is believed to be a murder, according to the New York Post.
Police have named a suspect
“Jamaica Police Force confirmed that the body of a woman that was recovered from the sea in St James is that of 35-year-old social media influencer Aneka Townsend, also known as ‘Kayan’ or ‘Slickianna,'” authorities said in a statement.
“Townsend’s body was recovered at sea by the Marine Police at sea on October 21, 2022. The body has been formally identified by his relatives,” they added. They also named Rushane “Chizzie” Patterson as a suspect in the alleged murder.
Aneka Townsend had over 300,000 followers on Instagram
“We have Rushane Patterson of Prosper, Hanover, as a person of interest in this investigation,” they wrote in a statement, demanding that the suspect surrender to the Montego Bay St. James Police Station.
Police have so far not apprehended the suspect and have asked the public for any information that could lead to Patterson’s arrest. At the time of her death, Aneka Townsend had more than 320,000 followers on her Instagram account.
“My soul is sick of this”
“My soul is sick of this, you don’t deserve it,” said one follower. “No woman deserves this. I wish I could say many thing here, but Slick will always live in my heart,” he added.
“Anger, fear and resentment only represent the tip of what some of us are feeling. I choose to remember you happy, I choose to remember you as a business woman, as an influencer, as my twin spirit,” another follower wrote.