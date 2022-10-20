Parents of teen charged in North Carolina mass shooting speak out

Parents of 15-year-old boy accused of killing 5 people in North Carolina speak out.

The suspect’s 16-year-old brother was among the fatalities.

The parents say that they did not see warning signs.

The parents of Austin Thompson, a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a shooting in North Carolina, released a statement Tuesday, October 18, saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs in their son before the murders.

Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement through an attorney, acknowledging the pain caused by their son, Austin, and expressing sorrow for the five killed last Thursday, October 13, including their other teenage son, 16-year-old James.

Austin Thompson murdered his older brother in the mass shooting

Witnesses said in 911 calls that the shooter opened fire with a shotgun in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh along a walking path. “Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community and we are overwhelmed with grief for the innocent lives lost,” the statement said, according to AP.

Thompson’s parents say they will cooperate fully with law enforcement to help investigators understand what happened, but they themselves have questions. Authorities have not discussed a motive for the shooting. “There were never any indications or warning signs that Austin was capable of doing anything like this,” the statement said.